I was scrolling through Facebook on a Friday morning when I saw it. A restaurant where I had recently picked up takeout announced that one of their workers had tested positive for COVID-19.
And as coincidence would have it, that person had last worked at the restaurant the same night I got dinner there.
Still, I wasn’t too concerned. I had worn a mask. The restaurant employees were also wearing them. Plus, I was inside the restaurant only three or four minutes at the most. I also had no symptoms of the coronavirus.
But as an employee of the local health department, I have been encouraging people to get tested for the virus, and my coworkers were holding a free drive-up testing event that same day. Possible interaction with someone who has the disease felt like the perfect excuse and opportunity to experience first hand what it’s like to have a COVID-19 test. I decided to go to Shawnee Sports Complex.
The line that day was mercifully short. While filling out a little paperwork, I chatted with some of my coworkers I hadn’t seen in a while. One of them gave me my flu shot. Then it was time to pull the car up to another station for the COVID-19 test.
I’d heard a lot of descriptions of COVID-19 tests. By now you’ve probably either seen one done — Gov. Jim Justice recently had one live during his media briefing — or you’ve had one yourself.
One of my favorite descriptions came from WCHS reporter Bob Aaron, who did a story about one of the health department’s drive-up testing events. I believe he called it “up your nose with a rubber hose uncomfortable.” Fortunately for all of us, though, the test involves a small swab up your nose, not a rubber hose. Bob was right about it being uncomfortable, though.
When the man who did mine left it in for a few seconds, my eyes watered. He warned that he was going to twist the swab and that my eyes would water again. They did. Then the test was over.
My official review of getting a COVID-19 test — it wasn’t that bad.
Honestly, after five months of chemotherapy that requires regular blood tests, any medical tests with no needles or blood is fine by me. Even getting my flu shot was a welcome change of pace.
Two days later on Sunday evening, I checked the website they gave me for results and got the answer I had expected — “SARS--CoV2 not detected.” I didn’t have COVID-19.
Even when it’s expected, hearing that you don’t have a contagious disease is always welcome news.