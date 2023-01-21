The Capitol City’s tastiest event is returning for its 10th year — this time with a romantic twist — during the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 4.
Buzz Food Service, a local meat and seafood wholesaler, organizes Charleston Restaurant Week along with a committee to encourage the community to support local restaurants during an otherwise slow time of year.
“Not only do area restaurants have the opportunity to highlight their best sellers or try something new, but customers also are able to enjoy a three-course dinner at an affordable price at a favorite or new-to-them restaurant,” said Dickinson Gould, president of Buzz Food Service.
Fifteen restaurants at varying price points are participating in this year’s event. New to the lineup are D.T. Prime and The Pitch of KC.
Participating Charleston restaurants offer up a three-course menu with at least two options for each course for a set dollar amount. Each restaurant is required to offer two appetizers, two entrees and two desserts, though many tend to offer more options.
“Last year, we let the restaurants set their own price so that we can expand to those who offer more affordable options, as well as those who offer more high-end options,” said Megan Parsons, marketing and communications manager at Buzz Food Service.
And brand new this year, Charleston Restaurant Week is also playing matchmaker by connecting interested singles over a meal — on the house. Those who are 18 and older can sign up via a form at https://bit.ly/crwdate for a chance to be selected for a blind date with a fellow restaurant week diner.
“Charleston Restaurant Week lands just several days before Valentine’s Day this year, so we thought it would be fun to give diners a jumpstart on their romantic plans,” Parsons said.
“We have a few personality questions on our sign-up form that we will use to set up diners to enjoy a dinner on us at one of the participating restaurants. They will take us through their experience while documenting the date on Instagram and, who knows, maybe they’ll find both a delicious meal and a love connection.”
In addition to the blind-date experiences on Instagram, the Charleston Restaurant Week Facebook page will be taken over by local celebrities who will be taking viewers along with them while they dine. Takeovers include Del. Kayla Young (D-KAN) and Leah Messer, TV personality and star of “Teen Mom.”
The participating restaurants see an increase in business during this time, and reservations tend to fill up quickly, so the committee encourages diners to reserve their spots as soon as possible.
According to Buzz Food Service, restaurants throughout the years have reported serving more than 10,000 meals during the course of the six-day event. The total economic impact, which includes revenue from meals, bar sales, gratuity, taxes and incidentals, is estimated to exceed $500,000 yearly.
Because of the impact the event has had on the city, Charleston Restaurant Week received the Charleston Area Alliance’s “Community Celebration Award” in 2019.
Charleston Restaurant Week began in 2014, just three weeks after the Elk River chemical spill, which compromised tap water for the Charleston area. Restaurants were dealt a blow to business with people being wary to drink the water or eat from dishes that were washed with it — even after being given the all clear. Charleston Restaurant Week helped the public return to dining out and support the industry. The event once again worked to support the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/cwvrestweek.
Participating restaurants and price points:
- 1010 Bridge Restaurant: $45
- Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille: $30
- Black Sheep Burritos and Brews: $35
- Bricks and Barrels: $45
- Bridge Road Bistro and Catering: $45
- The Chop House: $75
- Dem 2 Bros: $35
- D.T. Prime: $45
- Ichiban: $35
- Jeff’s Curbside: $26
- Lookout Bar and Grill: $35
- The Pitch of Kanawha City: $20
- Ristorante Abruzzi: $45
- SOHO’s at Capitol Market: $49
- Tidewater Grill: $48