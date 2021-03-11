Carnegie Hall has added new classes – some of which the organization has never offered before – to its spring education roster.
Some of the brand new offerings include weaving a bicycle handlebar basket, collage, fashion illustration, needle felting, and open studio stained glass. The roster also includes acrylic painting, weaving a stadium basket, reed weaving, clay for kids and teens, wheel throwing clay for teens and adults, and harp for beginners.
Scholarships are available for participants under 18 and adults over 50. In addition, the Hall continues to offer Tuesday afternoon classes for homeschool and virtual school students. The sessions available include Celtic Day, beginning harp, slime lab, basket weaving, local fossils, clay class, acrylic painting, and Build DaVinci’s Machines. Scholarships also are available for these classes.
All of the classes are small and in-person. Participants are socially distanced and required to wear masks. Participants may register at carnegiehallwv.org.
In addition, master pianist Barbara Nissman’s “Behind the Notes” series of online conversations and performances is available until April 30. Nissman created the 12-part series in her lovely home studio in Greenbrier County. All proceeds from the series support Carnegie Hall.
Carnegie Hall is located at 611 Church Street in Lewisburg. For more information call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.