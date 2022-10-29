Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211030-_JGP7868.jpg

Special Consensus will perform at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg, W.Va., at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

 JAMEY GUY | Courtesy photo

LEWISBURG, W.Va. -- The Carnegie Hall Mainstage Performance Series continues with Grammy nominee Special Consensus at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

Guests are invited to come early for the Mainstage Lounge Preshow Reception from 6:30-7:15 p.m. in the Museum Gallery.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you