LEWISBURG, W.Va. -- Carnegie Hall, in Lewisburg, West Virginia, has released its upcoming calendar of events.
FALL 2022 CLASSES & WORKSHOPS
Carnegie Hall offers learning opportunities starting in September and continuing through December. Classes and workshops include pottery, painting, cooking, music, weaving, writing, singing, stained glass, and movement. To register or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org.
- SATURDAY CLAY HOLIDAY ORNAMENTS: Instructed by Amie Durrman; 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Nov. 5, 12 and 19. Ages 6-12; limit eight students. Cost: $99 for members; $110 for nonmembers. Students will explore various hand-building techniques while creating functional and unique one-of-a-kind pieces that can be displayed over the holidays or given away as gifts.
- INTRO TO DIGITAL LANDSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY: Instructed by Jesse Thornton. 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Limit 12 students. Have you ever been disappointed with the photos you come home with after a vacation? The shot from that scenic overlook didn't quite capture the feeling of awe that it evoked in person? This course can help! It will cover all the basic knowledge of how to operate your camera and take better landscape photos with any camera, with a brief introduction into long exposure photography.
- AFTERSCHOOL CLAY HOLIDAY FOOD: Instructed by Amy Durrman; ages 6-13; four-week course is 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. maximum eight students. Cost: $99 for members; $110 for nonmembers. Create your favorite holiday foods out of clay and keep them year-round! Students will learn the three traditional hand building techniques and the application of underglazes to recreate their best loved foods like pies, veggies, and pizza.
- SATURDAY CLAY CEREMIC WALL ART: Instructed by Amie Durrman; ages 6-12; maximum 9 per class; 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10, and 17. Cost: $99 for members; $110 for nonmembers. Students will explore various hand building techniques while creating functional and abstract forms. Demonstrations will include slab construction, coil building, and pinching. Students will also learn about surface decoration including applied textures and how to apply underglazes.
SHOWS
- FRIDAY, NOV. 4: MAINSTAGE LOUNGE – Join Carnegie Hall for the Mainstage Lounge preshow reception in the Museum Gallery at 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 4. Free admission. Cash bar available.
- FRIDAY, NOV. 4: SPECIAL CONSENSUS - Mainstage Performance on Friday, November 4, at 7:30 p.m. Join Carnegie Hall for an evening with bluegrass group Special Consensus. Tickets start at $28.
- FRIDAY, NOV. 11: SECOND STAGE LOUNGE – Join Carnegie Hall for the Smooth Ambler Second Stage Lounge Deni Bonet preshow reception in the Museum Gallery at 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 11. Free admission. Cash bar available.
- FRIDAY, NOV. 11: DENI BONET – The Smooth Ambler Second Stage Series presents Deni Bonet on Friday, November 11, at 7:30 p.m. Join Carnegie Hall for an evening with the pop/rock singer/songwriter and classically trained violinist. Tickets start at $20.
PERMANENT EXHIBIT
- ARTS FROM THE ASHES: THE HISTORY OF CARNEGIE HALL – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission
Carnegie Hall is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg, West Virginia.