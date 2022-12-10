LEWISBURG — Are you a weaver, jewelry maker, science teacher or love to make bird houses? Do you know a heritage craft that you want to share with the next generation? If so, Carnegie Hall wants to hear from you.
Carnegie Hall is looking for artists and crafters to teach classes for its 2023 Spring Class and Workshop Series and for the July 2023 Kids’ College program, according to a news release. Qualified applicants will have a love of what they do and a willingness to teach to others. No degree necessary.
Spring classes and workshops will be scheduled February through May and can be single-day events or multiple-day series. Classes can be tailored for youth, adults, or a combination of ages. Carnegie Hall has facilities for instruction in clay, dance, music, arts, weaving, cooking, photography and more. Instructor pay is based on the number of participants per class, so encourage your friends and family to attend.
Carnegie Hall is also looking for instructors for Kids’ College, its two-week summer arts and science day camp. Kids’ College 2023 is planned for July 10-14 and July 17-21 and offers up to five classes for students per day. Instructors can teach mornings, afternoons, both, or for just one class period. Pay for Kids’ College is based on a fixed, per-class rate, so income depends on the number of classes taught.
Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. For more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.