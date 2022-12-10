Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

john coffey watercolor class 2019.JPG

John Coffey teaches a watercolor class at Carnegie Hall, in Lewisburg.

 Courtesy photo

LEWISBURG — Are you a weaver, jewelry maker, science teacher or love to make bird houses? Do you know a heritage craft that you want to share with the next generation? If so, Carnegie Hall wants to hear from you.

Carnegie Hall is looking for artists and crafters to teach classes for its 2023 Spring Class and Workshop Series and for the July 2023 Kids’ College program, according to a news release. Qualified applicants will have a love of what they do and a willingness to teach to others. No degree necessary.

