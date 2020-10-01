Carnegie Hall will offer an online class and free lecture on the Appalachian tradition of salt rising bread Oct. 23 and 24, featuring author and expert Jenny Bardwell.
A free, online lecture will take place on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Bardwell will conduct a workshop on baking salt rising bread on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. The cost of the workshop is $25, and the first 30 participants will receive a copy of Bardwell’s book “Salt Rising Bread: Recipes and Heartfelt Stories of a Nearly Lost Appalachian Tradition.”
Salt rising bread is yeast-less, and dates back to early pioneer days in the hills of Appalachia — but much of the knowledge was lost over time. Bardwell and her co-author Susan Brown conducted extensive research into the science and techniques of the bread.
Both events are presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and require advance tickets. Tickets to the free lecture and the bread baking workshop are available at carnegiehallwv.org. After registering the participant will receive the information about how to join the online lecture and/or workshop. The first 30 people to register for the workshop will receive a copy of Bardwell’s book available for local pick up. Carnegie Hall can ship books for an additional fee.