Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg has opened registration for its spring classes and workshops. Course offerings include basket weaving, clay, watercolor and acrylic painting, beginning harp, print making and Valentine décor. The spring roster includes small, in-person, socially distanced classes and classes that offer students the option of being online or in-person.
Scholarships funded through the United Way of Greenbrier Valley and the Mary B. Nickell Foundation are available for participants 18 and under and seniors who live in Greenbrier County. The calendar of classes includes sessions for kids, teens and adults. Students can register by visiting www.carnegiehallwv.org or calling 304-645-7917 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The course offerings include weaving a farmers’ market basket or a stadium basket; clay classes for kids and teens; hand-building clay for adults; wheel-throwing clay for adults; beginning harp for adults; acrylic painting for kids and adults; watercolor painting for adults; printmaking for kids; and make-your-own Valentine décor for children and adults.
The earliest classes begin the first week of February. Courses continue into June. Registration is extremely limited due to reduced class sizes, so Carnegie Hall encourages participants to register early. Carnegie Hall anticipates adding additional classes, including ones that will meet outside with the coming of spring and better weather.
All in-person participants will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door and must wear face coverings the entire time they are in Carnegie Hall. Participants will be socially distant and will have individual sets of materials and tools. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street in Lewisburg. For more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.