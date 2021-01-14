Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley will offer more than 75 craft workshops for 2021 at the facility’s Craft House.
Workshops will include a wide range of topics, from basketry to quilting, wood carving and watercolors.
Topics will also include basketry, blacksmithing, rug hooking, quilting, pottery, wood carving, wood turning, stained glass, painting, music such as fiddle and dulcimer, nature printing, writing and fly-fishing instruction.
Some workshops at the conference center are week-long. Others will take place over a weekend.
Workshops will be offered in-person, following current COVID-19 guidelines, which include social distancing, masks and hand sanitizing stations. Class sizes will be capped at a maximum of 12 participants per room, based on room size.
Cedar Lakes Conference Center also announced the return of several popular events for the center, including Old Time Fiddle Week in March, the Quilt Retreat in April and the Potters’ Gathering in October.
Fees for workshops start at $143.10 for weekend workshops and $212 for week-long workshops. Prices increase with onsite accommodations and meals.
Applications and registration for the different workshops are available now. A $50 non-refundable deposit is required at registration with the balance of the fee payable 30 days prior to the first day of scheduled class.
For more information, specific dates and prices, call 304-372-7860 (ext. 408) or visit CedarLakes.com/programs.