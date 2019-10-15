Celebrate the season with pumpkin pasta

Pretty much everything turns some shade of orange this time of year.
The leaves.
The gourds.
Your favorite latte.
And pasta, in all its shapes and sizes.
“People love this time of year,” said Danielle Snidow, co-owner of Uncork & Create, which is hosting a pumpkin pasta workshop Friday evening.
“People make all kinds of different pastas,” she said. “They put herbs in them, I’ve seen rainbow pasta, and of course pumpkin.”
The orange color and seasonal flavoring, she said, give traditional pasta dishes “that fall feeling.”
The other nice thing about pumpkin pasta is its versatility. It can be used for every kind of pasta imaginable — the class covers ravioli, fettucine and tortellini, but there’s a world of other possibilities. It can also be paired with fillings and sauces that bring out its sweet or savory side.
“We’re also going to be making tortellini with a three-cheese filling and sausage and sage stuffed ravioli,” said Danielle.
Her husband and co-owner, Larry Snidow, said most people want to use as many tools as they can to make the work easier and the final product more uniform — but there is a more traditional process that involves digging a well of sorts in the blended flour for the wet ingredients.
“You make a big mound of flour and then sort of make an indentation,” he said. “And sometimes during the class people wanna do it that way, but 90 percent of people want to do it the easy way.”
He added his flour and salt to a mixing bowl and pulsed it to blend, then added an egg and two yolks, pulsing after each addition. The pumpkin puree was last, and the mixture was pulsed until it formed a dark ball the color of a maple leaf barely clinging to its tree.
“Then you put the ball out on a floured surface and we’ll just wrap it up and let it sit for about 30 minutes, not refrigerated, just at room temperature,” said Danielle.
That’s a good time to get the sauces and any fillings going.
The fun part really comes in when the dough is ready to be flattened and shaped.
Using a sheet roller attached to his mixer, Larry took a quarter of his dough, flattened it by hand and began squeezing it through the roller, starting with a wider setting and gradually making it thinner.
“The thickness is controlled by the wheel,” he said. “For ravioli and tortellini I stop at 5, and for fettucine I stop at 6.”
He dusts the pasta with flour as needed to keep it from sticking, and keeps an eye on how long it’s exposed to the air.
“This is a little bit wet so I’m not worried about it being slow but if it were more dry I would be in a little bit more of a hurry,” he said.
He uses an attachment to slice the fettuccine into long strips.
For the ravioli, he cuts a long rectangle, adds his filling to one side and folds the other side over, using an egg wash and finger tips to seal the edges.
The tortellini takes a small circle of dough with filling inside, folded in half and then bent in the middle. The edges are sealed and crimped with a fork.
It can be frozen and used at a later date, using parchment papers or cupcake holders to keep the pieces from sticking together.
To cook, bring a pot of water to a rapid boil and add pasta for roughly 90 seconds. Drain and add the sauce of your choice.
“And there it is,” said Danielle. “A taste of fall.”