CHARLESTON -- From the magic of fairytales to a Christmas tradition and a celebration of home, the Charleston Ballet promises an "Enchanted" 2023-2024 performance season.
The 68th season of "The Official West Virginia State Ballet" will begin in October with "Fairy Tails," continue in December with the classic "The Nutcracker," and conclude in March 2024 with an homage to Appalachian artistry, "Homegrown."
"Fairy Tails" will be performed Oct. 20-21 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. "Peter and the Wolf," "Cinderella" and "Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends" will be brought to life on stage. "Be amazed by Peter's cleverness, accompany Winnie-the-Pooh on his adventures, and witness Cinderella's dream come true. This production is perfect for all ages, with vibrant music, colorful costumes, and familiar stories that will ignite your imagination," according to a news release. There will also be a daytime performance for West Virginia schools on Friday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m.
The Charleston Ballet is proud to present its 20th-anniversary production of the timeless classic, "The Nutcracker," on Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The ballet will be accompanied by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra as Clara goes on a courageous journey with her cherished Nutcracker Prince to the enchanting Land of the Sweets. There will also be two daytime performances in connection with the Avampato Discovery Museum exhibits for West Virginia schools on Dec. 6 and 7 at 11 a.m.
'Homegrown'
Enjoy a slice of “Wild and Wonderful” as choreography and compositions by Appalachian artists are presented in this mixed-bill program on March 22–23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. "Praise" is choreographed by Jerry Rose of Beckley and "Red/Blue," with music of Matt Jackfert, will be premiered by Deborah Novak of Huntington. The charming score, "On the Appalachian Trail," composed by Grant Cooper, will provide the music and title for K. R. Pauley’s ballet offering.
About the Charleston Ballet
Andre Van Damme founded the Charleston Ballet, the Official West Virginia State Ballet, in 1956. A Belgian native, Van Damme achieved great success as the first star dancer with the Brussels Royal Opera. His vision was to provide stage experience in a professional atmosphere for West Virginia dancers and create a greater appreciation for the art of ballet. That vision continues today under the artistic direction of Kim R. Pauley. "The troupe has been a pioneer among regional ballet companies in the United States," according to the news release. "For over 65 years, the civic troupe has enriched the cultural life of West Virginia by performing hundreds of traditional and original ballets. The company has a reputation of high-quality professional performances, artistic integrity, and strong social conscience."