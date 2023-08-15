Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

CHARLESTON -- From the magic of fairytales to a Christmas tradition and a celebration of home, the Charleston Ballet promises an "Enchanted" 2023-2024 performance season.

The 68th season of "The Official West Virginia State Ballet" will begin in October with "Fairy Tails," continue in December with the classic "The Nutcracker," and conclude in March 2024 with an homage to Appalachian artistry, "Homegrown."

