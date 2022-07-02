This weekend the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta returned for the first time since 2009. Boats lined up at the levee days before the event. The city buzzed in anticipation of the weekend’s festivities.
For Tom Price, a Charleston native and a resident of Tampa, Florida, the regatta is a homecoming.
Leading up to the event, Price was asked to captain the P.A. Denny, one of the city’s most beloved stern-wheelers, for the weekend, an honor he has not had since 1986.
“It’s a pretty big honor to be honest with you. I’m shocked,” Price said.
Price was asked to captain the Denny by current co-owner and co-operator of the boat, Scot Heckert, of Parkersburg. Recognizing the meaning of the P.A. Denny to the community, Heckert wanted to bring back one of the original captains for the return of the regatta.
The P.A. Denny is famous in Charleston. The boat has been the host to weddings, prom parties, school field trips and more.
Built in 1930, by the Charles Ward Engineering Works, the three-deck paddle wheel boat was originally named the Scott after Addison Scott, the New York engineer who oversaw the building of the lock system on the Kanawha River.
In 1973, a river man named Peter Anthony Denny bought the boat and planned to renovate it.
But when Denny died in 1975, the next owners, Lawson Hamilton and the Pratt Mining Company of Hansford, West Virginia, renamed the boat in his honor, giving it the name it has today.
In 2010 the American Riverboat Co., owned by Heckert’s family, purchased the P.A. Denny — adding the legendary boat to their family fleet.
“It’s a big thing for the city of Charleston. The P.A. Denny is an icon for the city of Charleston,” Price said.
For Price, though, the boat is also where he grew up.
As a child in Charleston, Price began working on the P.A. Denny at 12 years of age under the leadership of Captain Don Sanders.
“I could barely even see over the railing of the boat,” he said.
Price first became interested in riverboats because of his older brothers, Brad and Randy, who worked on the Denny. At the time, the boat was used as an excursion boat — running three cruises of up to 250 people along the levee daily.
Price, who was always intrigued by the Denny, one day joined his brother Brad for a cruise and asked the captain if he could come into the pilot house. He quickly took a liking to life on the river.
Though he was too young to be a paid worker, Price was on the boat everyday. When he wasn’t in school or delivering his paper routes, he was on the Denny.
“All of us grew up on the Denny, ” he said
Working alongside his brothers, Price began to rise through the ranks on the boat and became Captain Sanders’ “Cub Pilot.”
Even as a adult, Price stayed in West Virginia, working on the Denny for years. In 1984, he even took the Denny to New Orleans for the World’s Fair.
Finally in 1986, Price gave up the riverboat business and moved to Tampa, Florida, where he now works as a restaurant consultant.
“I grew up on a beautiful city, on a beautiful river, on a beautiful boat with a beautiful family,” Price said, reminiscing about his childhood in Charleston.
“I wouldn’t trade my life for the world,” he said.
Before the pandemic, Price made an effort to come to West Virginia once a year to see his family. This year’s regatta is his first time back in Charleston since 2019 and his first time back on the Denny since moving away years ago.
He looked forward to coming home and once again steering the boat that he loved so much.
“It’s kind of like riding a bicycle. I mean, you don’t need to relearn it,” Price said.
In the weeks leading up to the start of the Regatta, Price spoke with Heckert, who called the Denny his “baby.”
Price shared a similar feeling with Heckert.
“If she’s your baby, she’s my grandbaby,” he said.
Joining Price and Heckert on the boat for this weekend’s Regatta is Deno Stanley, a longtime friend of Price and owner of Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille on Capitol Street in Charleston.
“I was invited by the captain and I’m so excited to be on it that I’m just jumping up and down for joy,” Stanley said.
Stanley, who can remember his prom party on the Denny, has not been on the boat since the night of his high school graduation — and has not seen the boat since the late 1980s.
“It was one of the things whenever people came to visit Charleston, they had to drive down the boulevard and go past the levee to take a look at the Denny,” he said.