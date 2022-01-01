Long before Aubrey Hill strolled Hollywood Boulevard in Gucci’s star-studded 100th anniversary Love Parade fashion show, her modeling career had her rubbing shoulders with famous people.
“I remember my first ever fashion show. I have this picture. It was with Jennifer Garner, and it was at that first fashion show I’d ever done,” said the statuesque beauty.
The show was for Ivor’s Trunk, a trendy women’s boutique in downtown Charleston. The year was 2016.
Aubrey was 16 then, a student at Capital High.
And not surprisingly, the modeling bug bit hard — with enough momentum to propel her in the last, pandemic-riddled year, to some of the highest benchmarks of success in the world of international modeling.
“I just kind of got that love for it. So I was always trying to find little modeling things going on. Rosetree Botique [in Ceredo] they have a teen board. So I tried out. I did it for, like, two years or so, and they had fashion shows featuring their clothes. I really enjoyed it, even though I wasn’t getting paid,” she said.
Her mom helped her search modeling sites for new gigs. Things took off quickly once she moved in with her dad in Nashville, Tennessee, for the final semester of her senior year in high school. She entered a model search — and won.
“And then with that model search, I got signed to an agency. We were doing photo shoots, fashion shows. And this is whenever I started getting paid for what I was doing,” she said.
She connected with her agent, Franklin, over a mutual love for West Virginia. And just like that, the offers came pouring in.
“I even had the opportunity to do a three-month trip where I worked in Thailand as a model,” she said. “And I got to work with Thai brands, Thai fashion designers. I even got to work with Vogue. And it was just a great experience. I love Thailand.”
It was a heady whirlwind that led to a contract with top modeling agency Wilhelmina out of New York by late 2019.
A self-described history buff who learned to sew from her grandmother, she is tall (5-foot-10) and slim, but blessed with a high enough metabolism that she doesn’t have to watch what she eats. And she is thankful the industry is more inclusive than in years past.
“There aren’t such restrictions as there were before. There’s short models, plus-size models. Every brand needs a different type of model. [It’s] not as restrictive as it used to be, like back in the ‘90s,” she said.
She was supposed to move to the big city in March 2020. For a girl straight out of high school, it was a dream interrupted like so many things by the advancement of COVID-19.
“That’s when the pandemic hit. So it was kind of on pause. I moved back to West Virginia. I was just living an old, regular life working at a hotel at the front desk. Just a little simple job,” she said, laughing.
“And then in August 2020, they were like, ‘OK, you’re good to come up here. Things are starting to go back to normal.’ So I got on the first flight, and I’ve been in New York ever since.”
She has her own place in Manhattan, where she found another lucky break: not enough renters for all the flats.
“A lot of people, like, all the foreign people, they just wanted to go back home. So all the landlords, they were like, ‘Oh, we don’t have enough people renting out.’ So they were doing a lot of discounts on the rent and just including more than what they usually would. They weren’t being that snooty,” she said.
What would have been in-person auditions became, mid-pandemic, Zoom meetings and video submissions.
“For this job specifically with Gucci they wanted a walking video. It’s like your cat walk, your runway walk. What they’re looking for is just strength, confidence, they’re looking for that strut. Just something that’s, like, eye catching, like, ‘Wow, look at her walk.’ So I sent my agent the walking video. And then he submitted it to the Gucci team. And then I guess, like, about a couple of weeks passed. And then I heard back, and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’re on the short list for Gucci,’ which means, it’s like they’re interested, but I haven’t been confirmed,” she said.
It also meant a free trip to Los Angeles whether she ultimately got the gig or not. So, win-win.
She had a couple of unexpectedly free days — but found the silence nerve-wracking.
“I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. Did they forget about me?’ Because they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re so busy. We’re so busy. We’ll notify your agent when we need you.’”
Finally she was called to the casting — where other prospects had been waiting long hours over multiple days.
“So, like, it’s very high stress. A lot of tension in there. Finally they called my name, and I went back there. It was like the whole Gucci team right in front of me. They just wanted me to do my walk. I was like, ‘I just have to bring it.’ And then I did the walk and they were like, ‘OK, she’s confirmed for this look.’”
In other words, she got the job. A high-profile, elaborate parade with a “Hollywood-kink” kind of theme including not just sexy, sometimes seductive clothes by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele but, umm, accessories that are — let’s just say — not typically viewed in public.
“Fashion is weird. High fashion is very weird. But with the clothes, you could see some of the inspiration, like, there was this one dress. It was inspired from the old Hollywood film ‘Cleopatra’,” said Aubrey.
That was the one she was selected to wear — “It was like the big pink dress, feathery dress. That dress itself probably weighed like, 20 pounds. It was super heavy” — on Hollywood Boulevard. Which Gucci blocked out for the event. And drew in a long line of A-listers on the runway and in the crowd.
Gwyneth Paltrow. Billie Eilish. James Corden.
Stars on the Stars. Models walking the Walk of Fame.
“Just walking across all the famous stars. They even had famous people in the show, too, like Jared Leto, McCauley Caulkin, St. Vincent, Steve Lacey…” and Aubrey Hill, from Charleston, West Virginia.
But if you’re thinking she had time for star-gazing and autograph collecting, not so.
“It’s so chaotic backstage. Even if you see your favorite celebrity, it’s just like, you can’t even … you just have to be in the right place at the right time. And then I wouldn’t want to offend anybody.”
For her family back home in West Virginia and Tennessee, the biggest star was Aubrey.
“It was funny, because during the Gucci show, my brother sent me a bunch of videos of my family watching the video, and they were so excited, they were screaming, like, clapping. They might not know what I’m talking about on some of the fashion aspect but my dad, my mom and my mawmaw, they’re definitely supportive. They’re definitely proud for me.”
In addition to Wilhelmina, she’s now signed with the New Madison agency out of Paris and Brave Model Management out of Milan, and hopes to secure work during fashion weeks in Paris and Milan. She dreams of moving to Europe and traveling the world even more than she already has.
At the same time, she misses home and hopes she can be an inspiration to other creative people from West Virginia.
“I love the city life. But then again, I miss those mountains,” she said.
“I miss the nature. I just miss the peace of the land. It’s like the mountains hug you. It’s just so comforting to be there.”