CHARLESTON — The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society has collaborated with Charleston’s Base Camp Printing Company for its fundraising campaign to restore the historic “Chessie 29” passenger railroad car.
Base Camp owners Emily and Betsy Sokolosky created a custom poster for the C&O Historical Society’s fundraising efforts to promote the restoration of Chessie 29 to operational condition to eventually be used as a mobile museum and teaching tool for future generations.
“As letterpress printers, we appreciate preserving history, so we felt honored to create a piece of art of Chessie 29 to help fundraise for its restoration,” Emily Sokolosky said. “We strongly believe in preserving the past so generations can appreciate it. We felt this collaboration was a match made in heaven.”
The C&O Historical Society provided a portfolio of vintage Chessie 29 photographs and data to Base Camp Printing to help with possible poster designs. Emily Sokolosky said she and her sister were inspired by a photograph of Chessie 29 at the Logan, West Virginia, train station, and the pair chose this scene to recreate on the poster, according to a news release.
“We loved the juxtaposition of the dynamic Chessie 29 with the mountains in the background,” Emily Sokolosky said. “We took some artistic liberties in the design but kept the essence of the photograph.”
Emily and Betsy Sokolosky hand carved linoleum blocks and printed each block one at a time, one poster at a time, a process requiring carving separate blocks for each color used in their poster. The Chessie 29 poster was completely printed on Base Camp Printing’s 1950s-era Vandercook printing press, which the shop uses for printing all poster designs.
The limited, 50-unit run of Base Camp’s posters are available for $75 at ChessieShop.com, and orders may also be placed by contacting 540-862-2210 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by emailing cohs@cohs.org.
“This project is why we do what we do,” Emily Sokolosky said. “We love creating art that promotes a deeper understanding and appreciation for history and the past. Combining the history of printing with the history of the C&O is a dream collaboration that we are so honored to be a part of.”
In 2022, the C&O Historical Society nonprofit organization announced its public fundraising campaign to restore Chessie 29, one of the most famous surviving railroad passenger cars. Historic rail cars require regular maintenance and reinvestment, just as the original passenger railroads had to continually shop the cars used in their fleets, according to organization President Mark Totten.
“As we have learned from over ten years operating an interpretive museum with our own collection of vintage train cars, the restoration and long-term upkeep of rail equipment requires a business plan so that revenue can go back into each artifact,” Totten said.
“Because of weather and the natural deterioration of construction materials, any organization in possession of unprotected, unutilized passenger cars will be forced to repeat the restoration cycle every 20 years or face scrapping their equipment,” he continued. “Getting trapped in that cycle is not fair to donors or supporters who give volunteer hours to museums.”
Built in 1950, Chessie 29 was once used to escort President Dwight D. Eisenhower and C&O Railway President Walter J. Tuohy to The Greenbrier Resort in May 1956; the guise for the meeting was the Summit of the Americas at The Greenbrier with other North American leaders, though during the trip, Eisenhower and Tuohy initiated a plan for construction of a bunker underneath The Greenbrier, according to Totten.
Tuohy also used Chessie 29 as his rolling office until 1966, and the royal family of Monaco also traveled to The Greenbrier in 1963 in Chessie 29.
Once Chessie 29 is restored, C&O Historical Society has a plan for the car to generate revenue so the organization can reinvest in its long-term maintenance and care, which includes restoring the car’s mechanics to Amtrak-certified specifications, Totten said.
“With this ability to reach its fullest potential, Chessie 29 will take a major leap toward becoming a self-sustaining business department and a traveling ambassador for the C&O Historical Society, and in the process, sharing the history we have worked to preserve for decades, which is largely the history of West Virginia transportation and industrialization,” Totten said.
Totten said Betsy and Emily Sokolosky’s goal of reconnecting their customers to print media mirrors what the C&O Historical Society strives to achieve on the interpretive level with railroad artifacts.
“We felt working on a project with Base Camp Printing Company was perfect for our organization,” he said. “When they first opened their shop that focused on old-world printing methods, something they emphasized was how most of the human sensory experience has been lost with our migration to the digital world. That resonated with me, and years later, when operating the C&O Historical Society, that thought came back to me. Being able to connect the public with history in a way they can feel is a primary goal of our museum.”
Totten said he admires how the Sokolosky sisters have built a successful business based on historical letterpress methods and resurrecting old technologies in the present day. Additionally, because of Chessie 29’s connections to the Mountain State, Totten said he knew a West Virginia based company like Base Camp would be perfect to help with his organization’s fundraising efforts.
“Their products have a well-deserved following, especially their West Virginia-themed designs,” he said. “Many of their themes celebrate Mountain State destinations, and because of Chessie 29’s once-frequent visits throughout West Virginia, the possibility of seeing their talents channeled to create a piece of art for this virtually forgotten piece of history was exciting.”
The C&O Historical Society has also partnered with two other West Virginia manufacturers: the Fiesta Tableware Company and Blenko Glass Company. Fiesta recreated a historically accurate reproduction of the C&O Railway’s last china pattern to be used in its dining car service, and Blenko commemorated St. Albans’ railroad history with a custom design incorporated into its famous 384 water bottle, according to the news release.
The C&O Historical Society also offers 3D-printed model kits for sale, also available at ChessieShop.com. The organization drew from its archive of Chesapeake & Ohio company diagrams and documents and hand measured Chessie 29 to gather the data needed to digitally reconstruct the car body.
“These kits are just one example where we have combined the necessities of fundraising with our mission to spread the story and history of Chessie 29,” Totten said.
At the C&O Railway Heritage Center in Clifton Forge, Virginia, visitors are able to climb aboard rail cars and sit in the very seats where long-ago train travelers sat, Totten said.
“People can wander through one of our replica railroad structures, sit at a vintage desk and look out of the window,” he said. “That is not a level of intimacy that many museums permit, but we feel it’s important so our visitors can get a first-hand sense of what these moments in history actually felt like.”