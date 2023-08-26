Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society has collaborated with Charleston’s Base Camp Printing Company for its fundraising campaign to restore the historic “Chessie 29” passenger railroad car.

Base Camp owners Emily and Betsy Sokolosky created a custom poster for the C&O Historical Society’s fundraising efforts to promote the restoration of Chessie 29 to operational condition to eventually be used as a mobile museum and teaching tool for future generations.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you