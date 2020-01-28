Christ Church United Methodist celebrating Candlemas, a light and music festival

Christ Church United Methodist will present Candlemas, a festival of lights and music — with a little-known tie to Groundhog Day — on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the church in downtown Charleston.
It will feature a candlelight worship service with music by the combined adult choirs of Christ Church accompanied by a string ensemble from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. A reception will follow with foods from the many cultures that celebrate Candlemas, as well as lighted decorations throughout the church and glow-in-the-dark games and scavenger hunts for children.
“The main entrances to the church will be lined with luminaries, and the main hallway and staircase will be decorated with thousands of string lights and candles, since modern Candlemas celebrations are also known as a festival of lights, and that harkens back to Jesus being the light of the world,” said the Rev. David Donathan, the church’s minister of music.
“The entire church will be decorated in lights. Spot lights will illuminate our stained glass windows from the outside so they are visible from the inside at night,” he added.
Candlemas celebrations, originally known as “The Feast of St. Mary,” began in the 8th century to recognize the presentation of the baby Jesus to the temple 40 days after his birth, and the purification ceremony for his mother, a custom at the time.
On the secular side of the festivities, the 40th day after Jesus’ birth, Feb. 2, is also the halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. As people sought to determine whether winter would continue, some turned to hibernating animals as a way of forecasting the weather. Germans watched for badgers to emerge, but when immigrants came to the United States, the closest animal they could find was a groundhog ... thus tying Groundhog Day on Feb. 2 to the Candlemas celebrations on the same day.
This year’s festival has been moved to Saturday to accommodate Super Bowl Sunday, Donathan said.
The service and reception are free and open to the public. Christ Church United Methodist is located at 1221 Quarrier St., in Charleston.