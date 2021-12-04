There are at least 135 entries in the Charleston Christmas Parade this week, all designed to get you in the holiday spirit — just in case you’re not already there.
Among the items to watch for: the Reindog Brigade, a chance for spirited dogs everywhere to get in on the action.
It also marks the return of a popular tradition.
“We used to do it years ago and wanted to bring it back,” said Dr. Amy Keith, co-owner of Valley West Veterinary Hospital and one of the organizers of the event.
Dogs and their people in festive holiday attire are invited to join the brigade, which lines up between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Blvd. between Summers and Laidley streets. All dogs must be on leashes.
A Holiday Best Dressed Dog contest will award cash prizes for the best dressed pooch.
Another site to watch for are street puppets designed and built by the Charleston Office of Public Art. Mostly made of cardboard, they depict winter and candy-themed characters with a color palette inspired by cotton candy. Volunteers will be operating the puppets along the route.
The parade — with a Christmas Candyland theme — is on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. It starts on Kanawha Boulevard at Capitol Street; proceeds down Capitol Street north to Washington Street West; to Clendenin Street and back to Kanawha Boulevard where it ends.