Outside, near the back corner of the Clay Center in Charleston, the last few tiles were laid out beneath an installation by Mari Gardner in the Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden.
Morgan Robinson, Clay Center vice president of marketing and sales, picked a blue tile up and then smiled as she looked at the small face painted on the side by a young patron, and said, “I hadn’t seen this one.”
On the second-floor Juliet Art Museum, in the Arts and Science Center, staff members were still assembling “Tradition Interrupted,” the Clay Center’s new spring exhibit.
“There’s a lot of huge pieces,” Robinson said. “This exhibit is about artists weaving contemporary ideas with traditional arts and crafts.”
Some of the works resemble ancient Japanese ink drawings or Persian art, except the subject matter is very modern and includes pop culture images and contemporary ideas.
Robinson expected at least one of the pieces, “Tale of 1000 Condoms/Geisha and Skeleton” might cause a stir. Someone on the staff had already called to warn her about it even before the watercolor went up on the wall.
The marketing V.P. laughed, delighted.
Getting calls about something a little shocking in the art gallery is nothing new, but with traffic into the Clay Center having been slowed to a trickle for months, Robinson hasn’t had to field that kind of a complaint.
“I’m looking forward to the calls,” she said. “It means people are here.”
With spring underway and vaccinations for COVID-19 sweeping across the state, restrictions for people in public spaces have been easing up.
The Clay Center in Charleston has been following protocol to state guidelines and evolving CDC recommendations, allowing for greater access to patrons and planning for what they hope is coming — a return to normalcy.
After months of requiring reservations to come explore the galleries, see a film at the Caperton Planetarium and theater or visit the Avampato Discovery Museum, the Clay Center now allows for patrons to visit without calling ahead.
Reservations are still recommended, but not required.
Robinson said during the pandemic, the Clay Center fared as well as anyone could have expected for a nonprofit organization.
Like almost everyone else, they had a tough year. They had to lay off staff, cancel and reschedule shows, and dim the lights more than any arts and science center or performance hall would ever want.
They got through the year without the same kind of ticket-buying public or the usual, splashy galas.
“But we were able to serve our mission, which is the most important thing for us,” Robinson said. “We were still able to bring the arts and sciences to the community.”
The Clay Center hosted virtual events for a community stuck at home and were careful when they began allowing patrons back on a limited basis.
“Safety has always been our first priority,” she said. “We’re a science center, so it’s natural for us to follow the science and the guidelines.”
That went beyond best practices. The center upgraded its HVAC system, which Robinson said purges the air in the Clay Center several times a day.
They’re also adding an ultraviolet light ionization system designed to kill airborne viruses.
“It’s something wonderful no one will ever see,” Robinson said. “But this is all a layer of comfort for our patrons on site, particularly in the performance spaces.”
Live music inside the building is still on hold.
Big name artists rescheduled for spring and summer of this year from 2020 have been moved again or are being moved to later dates.
The Beach Boys on Sept. 27 will be the Clay Center’s first major show in the Maier Foundation Performance Hall, but Robinson said the Clay Center planned to make use of the sculpture garden for a series of summer shows featuring area bands.
The first show (date to be announced) would include the band Speedsuit, led by Clay Center facility technician Stephen Beckner.
“We’re excited that the first band includes a Clay Center employee,” Robinson said. “Our outdoor space has limited capacity, but we really wanted to put some local musicians to work and get fans out listening in a safe environment again.”
Summer camps also return to the Clay Center, offering young scientists and artists opportunities to learn more about art, engineering, robotics and chemistry.
The Clay Center held a limited number of summer camps last year, but this year’s offerings have expanded.
“This year, we’re going to have eight full-weeks of summer camp,” she said. “We’re still at lower capacity, still practicing social distancing, but it should be easier. The kids are more familiar with mask-wearing now.”
One of the new camps is an outdoor adventures camp, which Robinson said had been an idea developed before the pandemic by the Clay Center education director, Kayte Kincaid, who’d taken an interest in woodland foraging.
“I’m not going to call it survival camp because we’re not doing any of that, but we will get to educate kids about local flora and fauna,” she said.
Camps have been booking for a few weeks and some of them have already sold out.
Over the summer, Robinson said they hoped to open the Clay Center up more and plans were in the works beyond that. The details for a new Broadway in Charleston were being worked out and would be announced soon. Robinson also said plans were in the works for performances with the West Virginia Symphony and Charleston Ballet.
“And we might be getting our own in-house restaurant,” she said.
Robinson said the Clay Center was definitely looking toward the future but added that they’d taken some lessons from the past year.
“So many of us were used to just working in our own lane,” she said. “I’m in marketing, but I learned about running the box office and how to run a show in the planetarium. I think we all learned as we went and gained an appreciation for one another over here and what we do.”
For more information and details about the Clay Center’s current exhibits and summer camps, visit theclaycenter.org.