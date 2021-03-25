In the first days of spring, crews began installing large, brightly colored glass tiles made by artist Mari Gardner at the Clay Center’s Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden. Gardner is an internationally recognized artist whose work is rooted in the belief that art is a tool for personal and social transformation. Her hope is that her art can help communities create a safe space for self-expression and self-empowerment, building bridges between people, culture, class, race and religion.
Clay Center Sculpture Garden springs forth with a bright new look
