After a two-year journey an old dark brick building was brought to life again on July 24, 2022.

butterfly
Mallory Burka is pointing toward a blue and black butterfly that she says reminds her of her father.
wish you were here
"Wish you were here," a nod to Mallory's dad, is meant to be used as a photo op to be shared with friends and family. 

painting
Mallory Burka adds final touches to the mural that took her two years to complete. 
name
Mallory Burka's name gets added to the mural, the final step in its completion. 

Carli Berkhouse is an HD Media multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com.

