After a two-year journey an old dark brick building was brought to life again on July 24, 2022.
Colors of purple, red, yellow, orange and many others are cascaded over the vintage stone transforming it into a beautiful, inspirational mural that acts as a memorial for Richard Burka.
As drivers travel down MacCorkle Ave. Southeast the bright mural is visible on the back of the Risk Fas Chek Market in Kanawha City.
Before Richard Burka’s passing, he was president of the Kanawha City Community Association, and his hope was to create a livelier town for residents.
Although, he was never able to fulfill these dreams himself his daughter, Mallory Burka, took action to make his dream come true.
Mallory said, “one of the things he really wanted to bring to Kanawha City was public art. “
“He unfortunately never got to see that come to fruition but with his passing in 2020 they [the Kanawha City Community Association] asked me to do something in his honor. This mural.”
The display is now known as the “You Can Do Anything Mural.” Written largely across the building is a saying constructed of 9 words that take up a large part of Mallory’s heart.
Mallory said, “the ‘You can do anything you set your mind to’ that is on the mural is something that he told my brother and I growing up constantly.”
Along with this phrase there are many other details to the mural that were designed to represent her father.
The mural was created as a memorial but also as a postcard so that visitors can take photos in front of the mural to share with friends or family. One aspect that was created specifically as a postcard is the quote “wish you were here.”
Mallory explained, “the ‘wish you were here’ is personal for me but it is also part of the post card. We want people to take pictures and post it, you know, tag their friends who may be out of state or out of town and say we wish you were here; we miss you; we would like to see you come back to Kanawha City, we would love to see you come back to Charleston.”
Other characters such as two figures who are camping with their dog are on display to resemble Mallory’s parents. Along with a black and blue butterfly that can be seen in the top right corner.
Mallory shared, “there is also a black and blue butterfly over here. That is my representation of my dad and something that since his passing has been an emblem for me, for him, so when I see a black and blue butterfly, I feel his presence.”
Family members also worked together to also add personal touches to the mural.
Mallory said, “my aunts, they are my dad’s twin sisters, they do a lot of concrete artwork and different things like that with shells, glass, with different things that mean something to them sometimes. We made what they call a prayer stone.
“It’s in the shape of a heart and they used some of my dad’s ashes in it and some things that he would have liked, like pieces of a watch, little colors that he liked of glass and we glued it to his character so it’s a permanent staple in the mural.”
The community also came together to lend a helping hand.
On June 20, 2022, Mallory hosted a two day Community Mural Day where anyone in the area could help paint the mural. This day there were spots outlined on the mural with numbers that represented a spot to be painted with a specific color. This made it easy for anyone of any age to help.
While this mural will be seen and utilized by many over the years. The reason it was created will never be forgotten. Mallory says there are two things she wants people to gain from visiting the mural.
“I think that for one, you can do anything you set your mind to it doesn’t matter your circumstances, doesn’t matter what situation you are in, where you are in life, as long as you set your mind to it and work hard you can achieve it.”
“The second thing is invest in your neighborhood, invest in your community. That is something he really strove for if you are living in a place, you really need to put your all into it. Because that is what is going to make the community grow and be better. I think those are two things he really stood for and that he would want passed on.”