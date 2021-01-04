What is your New Year’s resolution for 2021?
Actually, I posed this question to my family this weekend at dinner to get the discussion rolling and to see how much I could annoy the teenagers. It worked. As we were going around the table I started thinking about our crazy pets and what would they say if they could make morally good decisions to become better pets and to confront their sometimes questionable behavior.
When we got home none of them would share their resolutions with me so I went searching and found a list from the early 2000s on what a dog would resolve to do better. Cracked me up.
So here is my spin on what our cats would say if they could make New Year Resolutions for 2021.
- I will not meow loudly at Dad to run water out of the bathroom sink while he is currently sitting on the toilet.
- Garbage bags on the curb are not an all-you-can-eat buffet line.
- I will not bat all my toys under the refrigerator, bureau and stove and then act like you’re an evil owner who will not buy me any toys.
- I will not put my paws in my water bowl and then shake water all over the kitchen because I remembered that I actually don’t like getting my feet wet.
- I will stop throwing up hairballs beside the dog’s food bowl just to watch the stupid dog eat predigested food.
- Addendum to 5. I will stop throwing up hairballs on your beds, too. I will aim for the litter box (maybe) next time?
- I will stop trying to meow as loudly as I can in the car. I’m actually trying to have my singing voice heard over the radio that you keep turning up.
- I will not bring you any more dead animals inside the house. I will from now on take them next door because they think I’m a cool cat.
- I will not lick you with my sand-papery tongue right after I clean my bottom. This will also be in effect when you are sleeping.
- I will stop pooping beside the litter box and aim to go inside it. It’s just some days I’m not feeling like being in a small gas chamber.
- I will stop stealing socks and small stuffed animals and crying all night as I drag them down the hall to my lair.
- I will not wake you up by jumping on, kneading, scratching and eating your hair. No more paws on your face too.
- I will not use your toothbrush as my whisker brush any more.
- I will come in at 10 p.m. curfew when you call me and not hide in the bushes watching you whistle and clap so loudly that the entire neighborhood can hear you wearing your PJs.
- I will not run so violently when the doorbell rings that I shred all surfaces my paws come in contact with including your legs.
- I will not drag my bottom across the kitchen or TV room floor to remove a dingleberry stuck in my fur anymore.
- I will stop using the good sofa as a place to sit and clean my muddy paws when I come inside.
- I will try to wind in and out of your legs less until you have been awake for one hour and had one cup of coffee.
- I will stop forcing the dogs to lick my ears, wash my face because I am too tired to do it myself.
- I will stop waiting until you have a house full of people to have the smelliest diarrhea of your lifetime.
- I will stop going out the doggy door and then sitting by the sliding glass doors just to make you get up and let me in.
- I will stop shedding on every square inch of this house and keep my hairs to myself.
- I will stop planning my most tactical and covert entry into the gerbil cage, I think he is getting a complex anyway.
- I will stop using all furniture and the laundry hamper as my personal scratching post just because I can.
- Lastly — this is a biggie — I will stop pooping in the front yard when the neighbors walk by and then watch in amusement as the dogs eat it before you and Dad find it!
Happy 2021 from my cats to yours!