Q: I love all things Christmas and am looking forward to celebrating more than ever this year. One thing I do love to have in my home is a few poinsettia plants. I have always heard that they are toxic to pets and can kill cats. Is that true?
I agree that we all need a little extra joy this crazy 2020 year. But hey, it’s almost over and at some point in 2021 life may get to a nicer normal full of friends and family. But for now we will take what we can get safely and be glad for good health.
On the topic of poinsettias, I love them too. We always had them during the Christmas season. I remember how my father would buy my mother a plant every year and it did bring her lots of joy and it made our house feel so much more festive.
Poinsettias are easy to recognize due to their bright red, pink, white or marble-colored leaves. But it is interesting to know that the real flowers are the little yellow buds located where all the leaves come together. The part of the plant that is troublesome to pets is actually not the leaves or the flowers but the sap that comes from broken or damaged stems. It is thick and milky and a GI irritant.
As with any toxicity exposure you can call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (888-426-4435). They are available 24 hours a day and 365 days of the year. There is a consultation fee but a highly knowledgeable medical professional will be available to help you and your pet.
Some of the things that the ASPCA will ask you is what parts of the plant did your pet eat and how much and how long ago. From that information they will make a recommendation on a treatment.
The good news is that the clinical signs of poinsettia plant ingestion are a self-limiting gastroenteritis often with a little general depression. Their belly hurts. The sap will cause dogs and cats to vomit or stop eating all together and you could notice them lying around more than they normally do.
As an owner, the best thing to do to help your pet is to put the plant in a new location where it is not accessible to your pet. The next thing is to allow your pet’s belly to rest by withholding food for a few hours. After that, slowly offer a bland diet for the next day or two of chicken and rice. If no further GI signs develop, you are home free.
So you were right. Poinsettias are in fact toxic to pets but not deadly. You can have them in your house like any other house plant but just pay attention. If your dog is one who likes to attack and destroy all things in their path and then blame the cat, then I would probably opt for a safer artificial poinsettia plant. But if you have a sweet gentle soul who can live peacefully with plants and cats alike you’ll be fine. Good luck!