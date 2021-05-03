We are getting a new lab puppy soon and want to do everything right for our new family member. I was reading that dewclaws should be removed from these dogs because they could get caught on things and cause pain when they tear. Do you agree with that and at what age should they be removed?
Congratulations on your new family member! I’ve never had a lab but have loved many as patients over the years.
Dewclaw removal can be a divisive topic for people. We no longer remove claws in cats but are still recommending removing dewclaws in dogs — even before they ever cause an issue. It really does not make a lot of sense. So let’s jump into the pros and cons of it to help you make a decision.
A dewclaw is a common name given to a non-weight-bearing toe of some mammals such as dogs and cats. The dewclaw is the first digit on the front and rear feet in dogs and cats. This makes them the equivalent to the thumb and big toe in humans.
These digits are different than the other four digits on their paws in that they are made up of two bones versus the three bones that they rest of the toes have. They are also typically located higher on the paw and do not come in contact with the ground under normal walking situations.
Like the other toes, dewclaws have their own nerves, blood supply, muscles and tendons and can be moved to some degree voluntarily by the animals. Granted, you never see a dog or cat “wiggle” any of their toes like humans do but they have the ability to move all their toes when needed.
Interestingly, if you watch most dogs holding a ball or a bone, they will use their dewclaws with their other claws to stabilize that object so they can more easily hold and chew it for extended periods.
Another time dewclaws will come into play is for active dogs — labs included. Again, looking closely, as active dogs run and play they use their dewclaws for stabilization when they cut and turn. Their legs shift on turns and their dewclaws oftentimes come into contact with the ground to help them grip better and keep them balanced on sharp turns. These are very important parts of their anatomy for all working, agile and sporting dogs.
The rear dewclaws can be different based on breed. They are not as closely attached to the paw usually and can be doubled in certain breeds like Saint Bernards and Great Pyreneeses. It is thought that these larger working dogs have more toes again for stability and to aid in gripping as they are working to herd and protect their farms and people.
Side note here — no one has ever asked me to remove rear dewclaws on either of these breeds over the years, yet they are larger and floppier and look more problematic than their well-attached single front dewclaws. Something to think about.
Removal of dewclaws is still a commonly practiced elective procedure usually performed soon after birth. One anatomy text I was reading did call it a mutilation, but that is a pretty powerful term and I will leave that to you to decide.
Removal is usually done before 5 days old and before they even open their eyes. But they still feel pain and cry since little, if any, pain medicine is used. So I don’t know if we need to keep that practice up and it will be interesting to see what we do as a profession moving forward.
That being said, there is nothing wrong with dewclaw removal, at any age if there are problems. That means it’s OK for dogs to have them removed at any age if they continue to cause the dog pain due to getting ripped or due to nail breakage multiple times. It needs to be treated like any surgery with appropriate pain management and bandaging and aftercare.
So how do you protect your pet from hurting and possibly ripping her dewclaws off as she ages? It’s not that hard actually — regularly trim her dewclaws and, while you are at it, trim all her claws. Her dewclaw is a digit and it has a purpose, so just care for it like her other toes. Dewclaws are nothing different than her teeth (like how I slipped dentistry into this article?), her ears and her coat.
I recommend twice monthly at-home, owner-driven physical exams. You should be looking her over, head to toe to see what needs attention; brush and clip and examine everything.
You’ll be surprised at how easily this can become part of your monthly routine. And by starting now, as a baby, I promise you that all of your efforts will ensure that she does grow into the wonderful lab that she is destined to become. Good luck.