Q: I have a very active 9-month-old yellow Labrador puppy and he loved playing in the snow last week. I think he could have stayed out there all day. My neighbor came over and suggested that we buy him a coat for winter. A coat? He is a lab and looked perfectly happy, although he was in constant motion. What do you think?
A: Winter can be a fun time for owners and pets here in the northern parts of the country when the snow starts to fall. I had the Scotties out plowing through the back yard, chasing snowflakes with everyone else. That being said, there are things or variables to consider when letting dogs out in snow and colder conditions.
- Breed. Toy breed dogs will not be able to tolerate colder temperatures as well as larger breed dogs such as the Labrador retriever. Toy breeds typically should be under 10 pounds, by the way, for any 20-pound toy poodle owners. Hint-hint.
- Coat type. A thick coat like that of a husky or a corgi is much safer than say the coat of a greyhound. At our practice, we do treat and prepare greyhounds for adoption and they always come in wearing parka-type coats.
- Age. Puppies do not tolerate cold weather as well as mature dogs. They usually have shorter legs and less fur and have not had time to acclimate to colder conditions due to their young age. Older pets too do not need to be out in the elements as long. They move less and often have arthritic issues and will suffer adverse effects sooner than mature healthy younger pets.
So if you have been out with your pet for a while or they have been out playing while you watch from the warmth of the house like me, there are some things that you can check for to see if they were out too long.
Frostbite. They can suffer from frostbite, too. Often the best places to look are on the margins of their ears, the tip of their tail and their foot pads. Look for pale, glossy or white skin that is obviously cooler than the rest of their body. To warm them, use cool water and slowly make the water warmer. Do not use any heating pads as they are too warm even on a low setting and can damage the skin.
Notice the behavior of your pet outside as well as after they come inside. Watch for shivering and reluctance to move. These are signs that your pet is too cold.
Some dogs with longer hair will form ice balls on the coat that stay on for a while and can cause damage by slowing the warming process. Also watch for ice on their feet and salt or any chemicals that they may have stepped on that could cause issues if licked or left on their pads. It is always a good idea to wipe their feet and check them when they come in.
At the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University they have come up with a scale from 1 to 5 to predict animal risk based on several factors, with weather being one of them. Starting with the outdoor temperature and going up you will find a number that is the starting point to dictate risk. Then the variables come into play that I mentioned above. You then add or subtract numbers for each variable until a final risk score is determined.
Based on that Tufts Animal and Condition and Care scale above, Petplan, a pet insurance company, developed a very similar chart that is a little more user friendly for their insurance agents to talk about. Ha-ha, and I like it too! But it basically shows that in temperatures of 20 degrees and below for little guys and 10 degrees and below for bigger breeds, dogs need to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure. And if it cannot be avoided, then coats and booties will certainly be indicated.
So for your younger lab, he should be fine to go outside to use the bathroom and come right back in at 20 degrees with snow on the ground, but know that his scale weather score is a 5 and that is the highest risk. If he wants to stay out and play for a bit please bundle him up just like you would do for yourself and pay close attention to him while he is outside and after he comes in to be sure he is safe. Stay warm.