Q: I took my two dogs for a walk yesterday and it was hot outside and humid, but I didn’t think it was too bad. I knew that there would be some shade as we went along, too. They started out great and pulling to go faster. We went about 1½ miles and turned around to come home. On the way home they really slowed down and were panting hard. I stopped at some puddles but they just walked through them and really didn’t drink that much. When we got home they stretched out on the cool tile and panted for a long time. They only drank a little. I’m afraid they were having a heatstroke and that we did too much in the heat. What are the signs of a heatstroke? They are fine now but I don’t want to do that to them again. It was kind of scary.
A: If they could only talk to us and tell us what they are feeling and when they are starting to get sick; that is my dream. If this were true, then all of us humans would become instantly smarter and much better pet owners. But in the real world we’ve still got to wing it.
So let’s talk about heatstroke and the serious nature of that condition. It sounds like your crew was just overheated and had no lasting ill effects from their walk. It is good to know the signs and symptoms of a heatstroke, regardless, because quick action is often required to save their lives.
Heatstroke is also known as heat prostration, and occurs when the body temperature gets above 105.8 degrees due to being in a hot and humid environment or from strenuous exercise. In a heatstroke, the body is unable able to get rid of its heat effectively and the animal’s temperature remains high and often elevates even more over time.
There are four ways animals can get rid of heat effectively and cool the body. One is through radiation, or heat waves, simply going off the body. A second way is through conduction, where heat is released by direct contact with another object. A third way is through convection, or air flowing over the body. The last way is by evaporation (sweating). Dogs will use primarily conduction and evaporation.
During a heatstroke, almost every organ system is injured. Blood will lose its ability to clot. The heart will not pump out blood as effectively. The kidneys will shut down. Significant gastrointestinal trauma will occur and bloody diarrhea will result. Shock, seizures and coma, as well as death, can all occur depending on the severity and duration of the heatstroke.
If you notice your pets are struggling and fear heatstroke, take their temperature rectally with a digital thermometer. If it is over or close to 105 degrees, immediately start cooling your pets as you drive to the veterinary hospital.
Place towels soaked in cool water on your pet and turn your vehicle’s air conditioner on high and drive with the windows open to aid air flow. If you can shave away some hair, as it acts as an insulator to keep the heat in, that would help too. Have someone continue to monitor the pet’s temperature rectally as you drive.
Ice is not recommended because it causes blood vessels to constrict, which only helps to keep the body temperature high and not let heat dissipate.
Once at the veterinary hospital, IV fluids and oxygen will be started and more active cooling measures will be continued if indicated. Medications for GI, heart and edema can all be started in an effort to stop the inflammatory damage that is occurring and that which has already occurred.
Critical monitoring over the next few hours will be needed such as blood work, blood pressure, body temperature and EKG all in the hopes of trying to save the pet. But a full recovery is not always possible.
There is a reported heatstroke mortality rate in dogs of 50% to 56%. A few poor indicating factors on admission to the hospital will be low blood sugar, bleeding and bruising, and a delayed admission to the hospital.
If it takes more than 90 minutes to reach the veterinary hospital either due to distance or waiting to seek help, that pet will have a harder time recovering. Of course, coma and seizures on presentation are also poor signs that the pet will be able to recover.
Heatstroke is something to be taken very seriously. The next time you would like to walk the dogs, do it earlier or later in the day. Take a water bottle to spray them down, and a paper fan too. Portable drinking water and a portable bowl can help. There are even cooling towels that are nifty to have just for pets in these situations. Above all else, take your power of observation.
As soon as they start to slow down and pant excessively, they are trying to tell you that they have had enough and are starting to struggle. It’s time to carry, call for backup or Uber them home!
Good luck and stay safe.