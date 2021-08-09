Q: My cat Nemo is miserable! He is constantly licking and chewing on his fur. He has little scabs on his ears too. When I rolled him over I saw that his belly fur is very thin and there are scabs there too. Is he OK? Please let me know how I can help him.
A: Well, it does sound like Nemo is miserable with his skin condition so I am glad you are looking to find him some relief. Skin disease often gets worse with time, not better. The sooner you seek help the faster he will get better. Obviously he needs to be seen by your veterinarian, but I will try to give you a little background here to make your appointment better.
Cats do get an allergic skin disease called military dermatitis. This is not contagious to people or other pets so don’t worry. It is just Nemo.
With this condition they present exactly as you have described, constant licking, chewing and scratching. Then as a result of the scratching and their own immune system, they develop small scabs on their bodies that can get secondarily infected thus making the cats even more itchy and uncomfortable. In addition to a secondary bacterial infection they can also develop a yeast overload that needs to be addressed too. There are lots of factors to diagnose and treat.
The causes of military dermatitis can vary. But hands down the most common causative agent is parasites; that means fleas. Oddly we haven’t been seeing tons of fleas this year compared to last year. Hopefully that is due to the public being better at consistently using flea control products. These cats unfortunately don’t need to be covered with fleas. It can simply take one flea bite to start the entire cascade of misery.
Other causes that may be part of the start of his skin condition include environmental allergens and food allergens. Although we believe food is fairly low on the list of offenders. Cats, like people and dogs can react to pollen, grasses, trees and plants in their environment. Skin mites can factor in too but like food they are fairly uncommon causes of military dermatitis in cats.
To start helping Nemo your veterinarian will first and foremost treat him for fleas, even if he does not have any at the exam. He must stay flea free year round. Then she will look a little closer at his skin. She may scrape a section of his skin looking for mites or place a piece of tape on his skin and pull it off gently and check for yeast and bacteria that will be stuck on the tape.
Then, based on what those tests show, relief can start. To treat Nemo’s allergy the most common thing is an allergy injection, commonly a steroid shot. As long as his heart is healthy he will tolerate this injection well and be on the road to recovery. There are other treatments that can be given for the allergy aspect especially if his heart is questionable called Atopica. It is an oral cyclosporine medicine that acts to quiet the immune system just like a steroid would.
After the immune system is addressed and he is treated for fleas, then it’s time to treat the bacterial and fungal part of his skin disease if they are found to be present on his skin. Injectable or oral antibiotics will treat the bacterial part and oral antifungal medicine can be used to treat the yeast. A food change may be needed if after all this he is still uncomfortable, but hopefully you won’t need to do that, too. Cats don’t like change.
As you can see, nothing is simple, LOL. But, being complete and thorough the first time makes for a happy you and a happier Nemo. Good luck.