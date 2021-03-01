We have a female that we just haven’t gotten fixed yet. Well, she got out two weeks ago and didn’t come back home for two to three days. She may have been in heat when she got out because she was swollen back there and she may have had some discharge too. How do I know if she is pregnant or not? I don’t think we want her to have puppies but maybe we will one time because she is such a good dog.
Well, it happens more than you know, unexpected pregnancy. There are lots of ways to prevent that, you know, and I hope you all will start the process of getting her spayed soon as you work through this latest dilemma. So, let me give you some information on pregnancy in dogs to help with decisions.
Typically, a dog that is pregnant will give birth to her puppies anywhere from 64 to 66 days after she has an increase in lutenizing hormone levels in her body (LH surge). OK, so how do you know when that happens? In some dogs they will have the LH surge anywhere from seven to nine days after they start to show signs of heat with discharge and swelling. That generalization is super variable dog to dog though. The better way is to use blood tests to measure the levels of LH in their dog’s blood to determine the day when that surge happens. Also along with LH increase there is an increase in progesterone too and those levels can be determined and used as well. Successful mating and the fertile period generally occurs anywhere from three to nine days post LH surge when progesterone levels are between 10 and 20. The drawback here is that these levels would have needed to be measured prior to breeding early on in her heat cycle.
But all that information is for dogs with planned breeding. She may not have, A.) have been in heat, and B.) been bred. So this is what you can do to detect pregnancy now. The quickest and fastest way to answer all of your questions is to have her spayed ASAP. That way it does not matter if she was bred and you have solved all future nights out on the town with possible pregnancy scares associated therewith.
On the other hand, if you want to possibly let her have a litter and go forward with pregnancy, detection can take a while. Small changes may be noticed in the first month of her pregnancy. She may show an increase in pinkness and size of her mammary chain and be clingy with a bigger appetite. As time moves into the second month her stomach would obviously get bigger with milk production occurring and puppies developing.
As far as feeling her belly for puppies, that is harder. Around day 30 to 34 some veterinarians with experience can feel enlarged vesicles in her abdomen. But if she is tense or has harder fecal material in her colon it can be challenging, there is a low percentage of accurately confirming pregnancy this way.
The better way to tell if she is pregnant is to X-ray her belly. With this procedure you can see the puppy skeletons in her belly and even get a good count on the number of puppies there. The puppies need to have had time for their bones to harden and mineralize though and this is going to be in the second half of her pregnancy, during days 44 to 45. The one drawback with X-rays is that it does not tell you if the puppies are alive, only that they are there because it is only a picture in time with no beating hearts or motion being possible to see.
If you want to check for viability of the puppies you can have an ultrasound conducted. Around day 25, but more likely at day 30, you can see heart beats with an ultrasound. A drawback with ultrasound is that you can’t tell accurately litter size just if she is pregnant and if the puppies are OK.
Lastly, there is a test that can be run on urine or blood that looks for increased levels of a pregnancy-specific hormone called relaxin. Relaxin is made by the placenta and its levels increase in pregnant dogs around day 20 to 21 post LH surge. A commercial test is available to be used in-house for veterinarians that measures levels of relaxin on a blood samples. The drawbacks to this are that you don’t know how many puppies are there and if they are alive. If the test is negative you should repeat it in one week to be sure that she is not pregnant.
Whew! That’s a lot of information! Humans have it so much easier. Good luck with your girl. I love puppies, obviously, so the miracle of birth can be a wonderful experience but it can also be stressful and expensive. There can be complications that arise requiring surgical assistance with birth. Not to mention the medical cost of caring for the puppies with vaccines and wormings. Oh, and let’s not forget all the work for you to clean up after three to 12 puppies and feed them and mom. I think this is a great example of how everything in life has good and bad aspects. You just have to decide what is best for you and, more importantly, your pet.