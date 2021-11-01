Q: My dog was running through a field a few days ago and cut her leg open on a piece of fencing pretty good. We took her to the vet the next day and it was at least a 4-inch gash and looked bad. The vet sedated her and cleaned it up and told us we are going to have to heal it as an open wound because it was so big and infected. So now we have to change her bandage daily until it heals. I have put Band-Aids on my kids but this is a lot for me. Is there anything I should know about wounds and bandages so I don’t hurt her anymore?
A: OK, bad news, you have got some work to do but, good news, your pet is going to be fine. In veterinary medicine, as in human medicine I assume, bandages and bandaging techniques are so very important in aiding and promoting wound healing.
When you think of a wound, which is a break in the continuity of a tissue on the body, there are basically three types of wounds. Class 1 wounds are clean and have occurred less than six hours ago. They can be repaired at the time of presentation with sutures with little complications usually.
Class 2 wounds have been open for six to 12 hours and are contaminated. These should not be closed but should be managed open until the contaminants have been removed by medications and bandaging and healthy tissue starts to form. If things go well, these may be closed in two to five days.
Then there are Class 3 wounds that had occurred more than 12 hours ago and are grossly contaminated. These wounds may never be a candidate for surgical closure due to the amount of tissue loss, but will ultimately heal with proper care.
Sounds like you have a Class 3 wound and soon you will understand more about wounds then you ever wanted to know.
So with that background on wounds, let’s move forward and talk about bandaging. There are several benefits to a good bandage. They support the wound and surrounding tissue to decrease edema, dead space and swelling with gentle even pressure.
Bandages immobilize the limb, if it is on a leg, to speed healing and decrease pain. They also often bring the edges of tissues together to encourage healing and control bleeding in some cases. Bandages most importantly function to protect the wound from infection and from the environment and also from self-trauma from the pet themselves. Lastly, bandages are used to remove devitalized tissue when they are changed and to give you information on healing based on the amount, color and smell of the drainage.
A good bandage has three layers. The first layer is the adherent layer. It touches the wound to protect it and to encourage healing. If the wound has a lot of thick discharge and dead tissue this can be a wet layer that wicks and pulls away contaminated tissue and drainage when it is removed with each change. It can also be a dry layer if the drainage is clear.
Wet or dry gauze or ouchless Telfa pads are best here. Sometimes honey is used in this layer on the wound if it is infected. Honey actually has some antibacterial activity that is great in infected wounds. Go bees!
The second layer is the cast padding or rolled cotton layer. The purpose of this layer is to absorb drainage and to secure the first layer. It also decreases dead space and edema. Starting on the end of the leg at the paw, and keeping the rolled vet wrap rolled, start to unwind the cast padding as you roll around the leg moving upward toward the body. Cover the lower layer by 50% as you go with no gaps.
Thick, even pressure is your goal. Multiple layers will be needed and this can be fairly thick if the wound is draining a lot. Be sure that it is not too tight which will cause complications. You need to be able to place two fingers under the bandage when you are finished.
The last layer is the tertiary layer and it secures everything. This, again, cannot be too tight. Usually this is a self-sticking material with some elastic to it called Vet Wrap. It is colorful and can be written on and applied easily and removed easily, too.
Bandages need to be changed daily depending on the amount of drainage. Only use bandage scissors to slowly cut through the different layers of the bandage, which will protect your pet. Wash your hands before and after and throw away the old bandage after noting the character of the drainage each time.
You must keep the bandage clean and dry at all times to avoid complications and more damage. A plastic bag can be put over the foot section of the bandage when they go outside to keep it protected. Remember to remove it when they come inside through so not to trap in moisture and heat around the toes.
I like to take pictures of the wound every few days to monitor how things are progressing. It is vital to check in with your veterinarian or one of their technicians weekly for advice and encouragement as you heal the wound.
Good luck to you as you move forward on you nursing care — who knows if you get really proficient at wound care, you may just have a new career… in veterinary medicine.