My cat has developed terribly smelly diarrhea and lots of it. So I started Googling. I found a disease in cats and dogs called Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency. Sounds like my cat. Could you tell me a little more about this disease and how to treat it? I may be totally off in the wrong direction here but I thought it was worth a try.
OK Dr. Google, let me help you out.
There is a disease that we occasionally see in companion animals called Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI). Pets with this condition do have pretty awful diarrhea. It’s a pale, smelly type of diarrhea and typically there is an increase in the volume of stool produced. Sometimes owners will notice a greasiness to the stool and even to their pet’s hair coat around their tails due to the diarrhea. Additionally these pets will steadily lose weight despite often having a normal or increased appetite.
Regular bloodwork is often normal and if fecal samples are negative for parasites then you can start investigating EPI. The test of choice for EPI is called a Serum Trypsin-Like Immunoreactivity (TLI). This test is both specific and sensitive. In cats that are positive for EPI their TLI levels will be very low. The test is very straight forward, only requiring a single, fasted blood sample that is sent out for analysis. Some veterinarians will also investigate serum cobalamin levels, which is their vitamin B12 levels. In cats with EPI, B12 is usually low as well due to GI absorption abnormalities.
We know that cancers of the pancreas can cause this disease, but other factors can lead to it as well. There are congenital or hereditary factors such as an underdeveloped or abnormal pancreas from birth that leads to EPI. Chronic pancreatitis, or inflammation of the pancreas, does predispose pets to developing EPI over time, too. And unfortunately there are many more pets that are diagnosed with EPI due to idiopathic causes, which are causes that are just unknown.
Pets with EPI suffer from lack of pancreatic enzymes due to the pancreas cells not being able to make the enzymes or secrete the enzymes into the small intestines. Without the pancreatic enzymes to further break down ingested food from the stomach, maldigestion and malabsorption occurs. The nutrients that would normally be absorbed in the small intestine just stay in the lumen of the small intestine and pass out of the body in the stool. That is why the stools are off color, greasy (too much fats due to lack of absorption) and there is more of it.
Treating this disease is actually pretty easy. Pets need to be supplemented with pancreas enzymes orally. Owners can purchase commercially dried extracts of cow or pig pancreas and sprinkle the powder on each meal daily. Additionally owners can actually purchase cow, pig, sheep and wild game pancreas raw and chop it up to feed to their pets. It freezes well but as with all raw meat there is a risk of food-borne illness transmission with this way of treating.
Vitamin supplementation, specifically vitamin B12, is often needed too. B12 is generally low, especially in cats, and they can be given weekly injections or oral forms to correct this deficiency and aid in the general health of the gut and the absorption process.
The long-term prognosis for these pets is generally good. It is a life-long condition once it is diagnosed and supplementation needs to be forever. Most veterinarians will try to wean their patients down to the least effective dose for maintenance though. It is really amazing to see these pets, soon after starting treatment, begin to gain weight and look like their old selves again. Owners look happier, too.
Good luck and talk to your veterinarian about testing to see if this is something that could be affecting your cat.