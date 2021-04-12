Hi Dr Dascoli! I have a 4-year-old female Great Dane that I took to the vet to check her for bad hips. She has been favoring her right rear leg off and on for a while now. Her vet X-rayed her and said she has osteoarthritis in her knees and that her hips actually were not that bad. Is osteoarthritis the same as regular arthritis? Do you think she is too young to show signs of it? Thank you.
Great question! We do see the larger breed dogs — Great Danes are definitely in this group — developing osteoarthritis earlier than small to medium breed dogs just due to wear and tear on their joints and also to genetics.
Osteoarthritis is actually defined as a degenerative progressive condition of their joints where they lose the cartilage that covers the ends of their bones resulting in pain due to bone-on-bone movement, formation of osteophytes and fibrosis. It is not a curable condition but can be managed just like arthritis. Some veterinarians suspect 1 in 4 dogs will be diagnosed with osteoarthritis at some point in their lives and yes, some as early as 4.
The most common clinical sign of osteoarthritis in dogs is lameness. It does not have to be all the time either. It can be occasional or, it can be a progressive and persistent type of lameness. Often these dogs will limp after resting and slowly move better over time. Other dogs will show signs of lameness after exercise.
Some cases, especially the older pets, will be painful over their effected joints with a decreased range of motion and swelling. All this usually leads to muscle loss from not using their legs normally and weakness if left untreated. So you have to treat, especially with a dog as big as you have!
Treatment options are multimodal — meaning making multiple changes to get the best possible outcome. Your goal is no more lameness and pain. The first area to focus on is her weight. You need to see and absolutely be able to feel some boney prominences on your girl. This includes her ribs, hip bones and spine.I love to tell owners that if they have friends and family members comment on how skinny your dog is then it probably is pretty close to perfect and to tell them thank you.
Weight loss only occurs from decreasing calories and increasing exercise. Your veterinarian can calculate how many calories she needs to lose weight for you. You just have to ask.
That brings us to exercise. Osteoarthritis is painful for pets but they need exercise still to keep their muscle mass strong and functional. It has to be consistent and tailored to what your pet is able to do.
Exercise intensity and frequency can only increase as you manage her osteoarthritis well and she starts to feel better. The more she moves the better she will move towards becoming an improving pet.
Now let’s go back a little and talk about diet and supplements. They need to be addressed, too. There are a couple of prescription diets on the market that are wonderful for helping dogs with osteoarthritis. They are loaded with Omega 3s, which have been shown to decrease inflammation. Purina has one called JM, which I love and our orthopedic surgeons recommend often.
Dietary supplements such as oral Cosequin and glucosamine are beneficial too. There are lots of products out there that can easily be incorporated into their meal plan and are quite palatable. Besides oral supplements there is an injectable product called Adequan that is very effective in creating healthier more lubricated joints systemically at all joints. It is thought to start this earlier on in the treatment protocol to gain the best effect.
But ultimately the backbone of osteoarthritis treatment is oral pain management. There are lots of levels of pain management depending on what your dog may need but we always start with an oral NSAID like Rimadyl or Deramaxx. These really work when given as directed once or twice daily. Lameness goes away and pets can run and play again.With NSAIDs they do not get sleepy and are best when given with food to protect their GI tract.
Other medicines we can use when needed include more of the opioid type preparations and similar pain relievers. A word of caution here — you should never give any pain medicine to your pet until you talk to your veterinarian. Some human pain medicines are deadly to pets when given separately or in combination with other medicines that the pet is taking.
Lastly another avenue you have in treating osteoarthritis is surgery. This is a very effective way to ultimately cure a diseased joint by removing it and replacing the joint with an artificial one. Hip replacement surgery in dogs has been available for years and now they are doing knees and even elbows at times when all other treatment options have been exhausted.
Wow — now I’m exhausted! It’s a lot of changes to make but each part is vital to help your pet reach the goal of no pain and no lameness. Dogs, unlike people, don’t complain. They won’t tell you it hurts. But they will limp if they are experiencing pain. So, thank you for this question.
Hopefully you have helped some other people out there to recognize the signs of osteoarthritis in their pets and get them on the road to feeling better.