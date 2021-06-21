Q: I have a golden retriever named Pebbles and she is the love of my life. I was reading about goldens and found that they should have their ears cleaned on a regular basis because they can get ear infections easily. I have never cleaned her ears and she is 2 now. Should I start and how do you clean a dog’s ears?
A: Since Pebbles is a golden retriever, she, like all golden retrievers has big, heavy beautiful ears that may need some extra care. Other breeds that seem to be predisposed to ear issues, like Pebbles, would include basset hounds and cocker spaniels to name a few. All these guys are “ear heavy,” which can trap moisture, dirt and other debris in the canal leading to irritation and sometimes ear infections or an ear disease known as otitis.
Other conditions, besides anatomy that can lead to ear disease include allergies and parasites and skin growths. So I think it is always a good idea to get into the habit of giving her a good once over weekly to check for problems and that would include looking at her ears and cleaning if she needs it.
So the next question you have to ask yourself is: do her ears even need to be cleaned? To answer that question you must first know what normal ears look like.
Normal ears have soft unmatted fur on the outside. Matted fur may be a sign that she is uncomfortable and has been rubbing them. When you turn the ear up, her skin should be light pink and smooth both on the flap, or pinna, and going deeper into her canal. She will have little raised cartilage ridges leading to her canal that also will be light pink in color and smooth. There should be no offensive odor to her ears and it should not hurt her when you examine her ears.
Make sure you compare the right ear to her left ear too. If one ear is painful and smelly then that is the time to call your veterinarian to have her evaluated for a potential infection.
If you see a completely comfortable and pink ear then you should not need to clean it. But if you see dark wax or dirt in there then I would go ahead and clean it out gently. Cleaning is easy to do and once you both get into the habit it should not take long at all. As with all things in life the better you are prepared the better it will go.
The first thing you need to do is to assemble your supplies. You need a towel to clean her and the cleaning area because it can get a bit messy, especially with a bigger dog. Next you need a good general ear cleaner. Ask your veterinarian for a recommendation. We use a cleaner called EpiOtic for general cleaning in the hospital. Next you’ll need some cotton and a few Q-tips to help you wipe out and absorb remaining debris and cleaner that may be left in her ear. Lastly get a few treats to reward her after her ears are cleaned for being such a good girl.
To actually clean her ears, be gentle and go slow, then lift her pinna up and fill her ear canal with the cleaner. Keep praising her and talking to her. Then put her pinna back down and massage the solution around at the base of her ear and on the flap for about 30 seconds. You will hear a squishing sound. This is the cleaner dislodging the debris and wax in her ears.
Now step back and let her shake her head. This is where the towel comes into play. Shaking her head will force the cleaner out of her ears along with all the debris it has removed. When she is done shaking her head, lift the flap back up and use the cotton to wipe out any remaining cleaner and stubborn wax that you can see.
You can use the Q-tips too to go around the cartilage ridges if needed. You can go into her canal to wipe as well so don’t be afraid. Just go no deeper than the depth of one of your knuckles. Give her a treat when you are satisfied that her ear is clean and repeat the process on her other ear. Treat again.
So now you can start checking Pebble’s ear and cleaning when needed. And, fingers crossed, you both will keep her ears healthy for a lifetime. Good luck.