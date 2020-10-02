It’s not all your fault.
We’ve known about our increasing dependency on smartphones and laptops for quite awhile. This behavior has now been linked to a brain chemical that makes us feel good.
Our brains release a chemical known as dopamine when they’re rewarded. According to the research website Healthline.com, some phone apps are designed in a way to keep you coming back — again and again — for positive reinforcements that can trigger the release of dopamine in your brain.
A new documentary on Netflix, “The Social Dilemma,” paints a sobering picture of the extent of this addiction. What is even more alarming is how we’re being manipulated by tech giants. According to Business Insider, the docudrama explores the lucrative attention economy, addictive recommendation algorithms, misinformation, political polarization and more.
Contributors to “The Social Dilemma” include an ex-Google design ethicist, data scientists and engineers. Even an ex-Facebook director of monetization. (Who knew this was even a career path?)
At one point in the documentary, a young daughter is visibly craving her phone after her mother locks each family’s device in a glass case during dinner. The daughter sneaks away from the table and whacks the case with a wrench, cracking it open to hungrily retrieve her phone, much to the horror of her mother.
Red flags
You may be addicted to your phone if …
- You’re anxious.
- You can’t stop checking in.
- You’re always distracted.
- You lose track of time.
- You mindlessly scroll.
- You’re stressed out by social media.
- You can’t sleep.
How did we get here?
I call my smartphone “The Magic Box.” Everything is at my fingertips. Researcher and writer Itxy Lopez has studied this trend and reports that a lot of folks spend more time on technology than in the real world. And then a feeling sets in that can make us feel guilty — like we’re not really living. It’s become such a habit, though. So, you keep scrolling, typing and tapping.
Why do you spend so much time on your devices?
CNN Business reports, “Fiddling with our phones, researchers say, addresses a basic human need to cure boredom by any means necessary.” So, you end up playing games, watching YouTube videos and stalking Facebook. You may also spend time on your phone as a means of procrastination. Or you could be afflicted with FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and suffer anxiety if you’re not up to speed.
And here’s the kicker. You feel jaded with your life because you keep doing the same thing repeatedly, substituting an electronic life for your real life.
During our current pandemic, we’re assessing more things in our lives. It may be a good idea to examine how much time you’re spending on your devices. Instead of using them to mindlessly pass the time, look at using them more mindfully. Think about what you’re doing instead of just doing it.
Of course, there are situations that require we remain connected — certain aspects of our jobs, caretaking, etc. You’ll likely find, though, that you have more control than you think over your screen time.
Tools for managing the addiction
- Unsubscribe from email lists and social groups that are no longer meaningful or applicable. I’ve been doing this — purging a few at a time as I become aware of them — and it’s really helping.
- Uninstall apps that you don’t use — or that you feel are wasting your time.
- Turn off notifications that are “pinging” you incessantly.
- Don’t click on videos or posts that are “recommended for you.”
- Declare “device-free” zones and times.
- Do an occasional “fast” and unplug for several hours, building up to longer periods.
How do you replace your screen time?
Okay, you’ve decided to set some healthier boundaries. Now, how do you replace that time? This may be hard at first. You’re so conditioned to your habit of being with your device that you haven’t stopped to consider other activities that could bring you joy and help improve your overall life.
“Here’s the harsh truth,” observes Lopez. “If you got rid of all the distracting things you do on your devices, your time spent would decrease by at least two hours. Wouldn’t you love an extra two hours on your hands?”
You know the feeling. You’re needing some information and look up one thing. And then you get distracted by that article on “The Ten Happiest Places in the World.” Or the breaking political bulletin or video on the latest breakthrough in skin care.
Before you know it, you’ve gone down a rabbit hole. And 45 minutes has gone by. Here’s a clue. Are you ever astounded by those weekly alerts on your screen usage?
Getting your dopamine hits elsewhere
If you want to break the addiction, you need to replace the hits of dopamine you receive from your phone with genuine feelings of joy you receive from something real:
- Losing yourself in a novel
- Making a phone call to a friend
- Cranking up some music and singing along
- Plunging into a new course — with offline components as well
- Taking a walk — out in nature
- Listening to music or an audiobook
- Finding a hobby — and immersing yourself
- Taking part in a sport — even solo (biking, fishing, shooting hoops, practicing line dancing)
- Exercising
- Doing something creative (writing, painting, cooking, etc.)
- Meditating/reading something inspirational
You get the point. This all takes time and discipline, though. Think about taking baby steps to build up your resistance. “Most people will just nod along and think they can do it,” notes Lopez. “The truth is, most people can’t.”
Or won’t.