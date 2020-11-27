“It’s your decision.”
Few words bring about such power — and such fear. And it doesn’t matter whether it’s a business decision or a personal dilemma. The uncertainties during our COVID-19 pandemic compound this situation even further.
It’s good to consider options, although I’ve learned it’s often wise to make some decisions more quickly and move on.
Whether it’s right or wrong, at least I’m in motion. And I’m experiencing “ertia,” a term coined by a good friend of mine. In case you’re wondering, that’s the opposite of inertia.
Analysis paralysis
While it’s important to take time for major decisions, there are also times when it makes sense to stop ruminating and move forward.
And then there are degrees of decisions. Deciding whether to move to another city obviously requires more time than choosing an item from a menu. Contemplating a merger with another company takes months of due diligence, while implementing new management policies would not require such intensity.
And if you’re worrying about an event — an action someone took or a comment made by another — you need to put up the caution light. Remember: You can’t control the actions of others. What you can control, though, are your responses to those actions.
Before heading off too hastily, stop to ask yourself two simple, yet very profound questions:
- Am I making any assumptions?
- Am I taking anything personally?
This lens will help to focus your thinking. And, perhaps, even stop you from overthinking. Your time and peace of mind are much too important to spend ruminating over something you may be overdramatizing in your mind.
Why does it take so long?
Unless you’re a “shoot from the hip” type, you’ve likely pondered lots of decisions. Why is it so difficult to make up your mind? See if you recognize yourself in any of these scenarios:
- Fear of making the wrong decision
- Avoiding conflict
- Waiting for the perfect circumstances
- Having no priorities
- Wanting to be liked
- Thinking there’s not enough time
- Woulda, coulda, shoulda — endlessly second-guessing yourself
- Resignation — giving up to avoid anxiety
These are some of the global decision blockers identified by Theodore Rubin, M.D., in his book, “Overcoming Indecisiveness.” All of us struggle with decisions. Some are even immobilized by them.
Who’s in charge?
Decisions put us in charge of our own lives. Every time we make a decision, we find out who we really are — because we make use of our priorities and values.
A-ha! There’s an eye opener. If you look back at the list of decision blockers, you’ll find many have their roots in pleasing others — wanting to be accepted, craving approval, seeking recognition, etc.
It’s an inside job
When you look at external sources to validate your thinking, it’s no wonder you can’t identify your priorities — let alone stand up for your principles.
By doing this, you’re giving away your power. And that leads to other decision blocks that perpetuate the indecisiveness. What a vicious cycle!
Giving up your power
Most of us aren’t aware of how we give up our power. The world is divided unequally between decision makers and abdicators, according to Dr. Rubin. The majority tend to be abdicators, at least to some degree. Cue the expression, “pick your battles.”
Those who chronically abdicate the decision process often feel something is missing from their lives. A more accurate way to describe the problem is to say that someone is missing.
Abdicators are missing from giving direction in their own lives. They are missing. Take a look at the following example.
Getting in the game
Bob has been passed over — time and time again — for a promotion. He’s a team player who keeps things running smoothly, while others advance. He even ends up training his new bosses.
Yet, Bob doesn’t want to rock the boat. So, he silently seethes internally — and has built up a lot of resentment toward his company and coworkers.
Bob has taught the people around him that he’ll go along and be “the good soldier.” While there may be valid reasons he’s being passed over — or recommendations on how to be a future candidate for promotion — Bob never hears them because he never raises the issue.
This is certainly dicey in today’s world of downsizing. The fact is, though, Bob needs to either accept the situation — or get into action to get some feedback. Both decisions are okay. Sitting on the fence is what keeps Bob tied up in knots.
Bob is risking his sense of self-esteem and integrity as these scenarios continue. At some point, his resentment will build to the point that he becomes miserable and, perhaps, even manipulative. That’s not good for Bob — or the company.
Decision boosters
Here are a few tips to address ingrained behaviors:
- Identify your priorities
- Recognize your major personal assets
- Seek constructive feedback
- Profit from the experience of others
- Set realistic goals and expectations
- Know there’s always a price to pay
- Take baby steps
- Build your sense of commitment and discipline
Now, go out and make some decisions. Get some ertia!