“My thoughts control my feelings. And I am in control of my thoughts.”
I had this saying taped to my office desk years ago. And, while I didn’t realize the body of research around this concept, it seemed like a good touchstone.
Our feelings have everything to do with the quality of life we experience. It’s not as easy as flipping a switch to change our feelings, although we can learn to be more intentional with our thoughts.
Starting out each day
All of us start every day with some similar elements:
- We all have around 40 trillion cells.
- We all think about 60,000 thoughts.
I like to think of this as “the great equalizer.” There are vast differences, however, with this raw material and what each of us does with it.
Obviously, there are conditions such as illness that have a big influence over one’s actions. However, I’m going to focus on how we can have an impact on the way our thoughts are developing and how our cells are “vibrating.”
The science behind it
Our cells vibrate at different frequencies. Scientists use vibrations within cells to identify their mechanical properties. The field of cell seismology measures “quakes” within cells.
Similarly, the field of energy medicine holds that healthy cells oscillate at higher frequencies than unhealthy cells — such as cancer cells — notes James Oschman, Ph.D.
An article in the Huffington Post by writer Pamela Runtagh states that the lower your frequency, the denser your energy. This could result in more pain in your physical body — and your problems feeling heavier in the emotional realm. You may need to exert a great deal of effort to accomplish your goals, and your life can take on a negative quality.
The higher your frequency, says Runtagh, the lighter you feel in your physical, emotional and mental bodies. You likely experience greater personal power, clarity, peace and joy. Overall, your life takes on a positive quality.
Be careful what you allow into your environment — external and internal. If you’re constantly glued to negative news, blaming someone else for your troubles or ruminating on a situation over and over, you’re likely to be living on a lower vibrational level.
Many of us live in the past or the future, and that can result in not really living our lives in the present. “Your life is right now,” says life coach and writer Jennifer Bailey. “Not later.”
Charts and graphs
In his book “Power vs. Force,” Dr. David Hawkins explains there’s a hierarchy of levels with human consciousness.
From low to high, the levels are shame, guilt, grief, fear, desire, anger, pride, courage, willingness, acceptance, reason, love, peace and enlightenment.
“While we can pop in and out of different levels at various times, there’s usually a predominant ‘normal’ state for us,” says Hawkins. The most common range is between courage and reason.
The Abraham-Hicks Emotional Guidance Scale is another tool. This lists a series of emotions that can help you work from feeling bad to feeling better about whatever you’re experiencing. If you can find where you are emotionally on the scale, you can try to find thoughts that make you feel a little bit better about a situation. Then you can take baby steps to the next level.
The Emotional Guidance Scale goes from the top vibrational feelings to the lower-level feelings: Joy, passion, enthusiasm, positive belief, optimism, hopefulness, satisfaction, boredom, pessimism, frustration, overwhelm, disappointment, doubt, worry, blame, discouragement, anger, revenge, hatred, jealousy, guilt/unworthiness and fear/depression/despair.
Someday Isle
If you find yourself thinking “I’ll be happy when ...,” you’re creating a lot of misery for yourself. If you’re waiting until you lose 20 pounds, get married or divorced, get that degree, promotion or new house in order to be happy, you’re only living conditionally. Even if you attain this conditional goal, chances are it won’t fill that hole in your soul.
I remember seeing a travel poster that demonstrated this point perfectly. The fake destination was Someday Isle.
If you can come from a positive place right now, though, you’ll likely move to a higher vibration of feeling. And this will help to attract better things into your life. It’s referred to as a vibrational match in energy medicine.
The Emotional Toolbox
There are a number of techniques that can help you move from one state to another. Generally, these are gradual processes for detaching from fear and letting go of trying to control the outcome of a situation. The Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), also known as tapping, has proven to be effective.
Another method I like is “The Four Questions,” developed by Byron Katie. Journaling “for your eyes only” is also helpful. There’s something about getting those worrisome thoughts out of our heads — and onto paper — that can provide insights.Here’s to raising our energy vibrations in 2021 — for ourselves and our world!