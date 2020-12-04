You know those people. The ones that light up a room when they enter.
Are they born with that charisma? Do they have common characteristics? Can these things be learned?
Current research shows there are certain behaviors these engaging people have in common. Writer and life coach Sira explains that, with practice, these habits can be honed.
Five habits of magnetic personalities
- They’re curious about you.
- They give you their undivided attention.
- They’re not afraid to be vulnerable.
- They take pleasure in proactively helping others.
- They follow through.
Okay. This doesn’t sound like rocket science. The key, though, is to be genuine and consistent.
Stop and think about two or three likable people you know. More than likely, I’m thinking they embody some of these characteristics.
Being curious
Let’s face it. Curiosity is the main ingredient that keeps engaging conversations going. Charismatic personalities tend to bring out the best in others during their interactions, advises Sira. When someone is curious about your interests and passions, you usually want to spend more time with them. They just make you feel good about yourself.
“Remember that a person’s name is to that person, the sweetest and most important sound in any language,” said motivational speaker and author Dale Carnegie. And one of the best ways to remember someone’s name is to repeat it — or to use it during your conversation. “Do you live near here, Jason?”
Giving your undivided attention
When someone constantly checks his or her phone while you’re talking with them, what message does that send? And we’ve all been around those folks who always bring the conversation back to themselves.
Magnetic personalities maintain eye contact with you — and make you feel they’re really interested in what you’re saying, as Sira points out. Attention is vital in relationships, as it’s one of our fundamental human needs.
An article published in Forbes confirms what many of us already know: being present is essential for developing rapport. Similarly, an article in The British Psychology Society Research Digest points out that those who make plenty of eye contact are generally perceived as more competent and trustworthy.
Early in my career, I worked with a leader who exhibited this behavior to a tee. He was my boss’s boss. On the occasions I would meet with him, it was almost eerie the way he stayed totally focused on me with eye contact. This was such a contrast from another co-worker who would shuffle papers on his desk and go through his inbox during our meetings.
Again, this needs to come from a place of authenticity. You may want to take some baby steps if this is a new behavior for you. We can all tell when someone is just going through the motions.
Being vulnerable
“To be authentic, we must cultivate the courage to be imperfect,” says scientist and author Brene Brown. Exposing our vulnerabilities creates intimacy and trust in our relationships.
When you admit a past mistake, explains Sira, it makes you more human. And it allows you to truly connect. You’ll likely find it refreshing that those charismatic personalities are not quick to judge, either.
Pleasure in helping others
The key to this concept is to have a desire for helping others without expecting something in return. This may or may not come easily to you. With practice and repetition, though, you may come to realize that your life could be more fulfilling and peaceful.
Following through
This is a biggie. A lot of folks will say, “Let me know if you need any help” or “Let’s do lunch.” However, when it comes down to crunch time, you may not find them available.
Those magnetic personalities, though, have integrity. “They tend to be ‘true to their word,’” explains Sira. “They don’t make promises they can’t keep. If they say they’re going to do something, they do it.”
Go ahead and try out a few of these concepts if they speak to you. You may just find yourself lighting up a room!