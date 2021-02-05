There you are again — being chased, falling down or showing up naked for your final exam.
If this sounds like some of your dreams, you’re not alone. The vast majority of adults — at least 85% to 90% of us — say we dream. We only recall a fraction of what we dream about, though. And then it can often seem like a jumbled mess.
Consider this statement of a woman in a dream study conducted by researchers and doctors of philosophy Antonio Zadra and Robert Stickgold.
“I’m walking along a beach. I know my parents are a short distance behind me. I look out at the ocean and see a giant, pink capital letter A rising out of the water. It says, ‘I am the letter A; follow me!’
“Its voice is deep and powerful, like the voice of God in some movies. I enter the water and try to swim toward the giant letter, but it keeps receding and the waves keep getting larger. I wake up.”
I’m sure many of you can relate. What’s up with those bizarre dreams we have?
The stuff dreams are made of
Why do we dream? Psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud said dreams allow the expression of repressed wishes. Other theories hold that dreams are essentially random.
Zadra and Stickgold have proposed a new model: NEXTUP — Network Exploration to Understand Possibilities. Zadra is a researcher at the Center for Advanced Research for Sleep Medicine and Stickgold is director of the Center for Sleep and Cognition. Both are college professors and describe dreaming as a special form of memory processing.
Dream content isn’t simply random, say the researchers, although dreams rarely depict direct concerns from our waking lives. They don’t offer concrete solutions, either. Instead, they come up with associations that in some way relay our concerns. The brain calculates that these may be of use in resolving similar concerns — now or in the future.
In a typical scenario, the dreamer is faced with some kind of problem. These can range from minor challenges such as trying to find a lost object to serious dangers such as being lost, attacked or seriously ill.
Unfortunately, negative dreams are more common than positive ones. Misfortunes that the character cannot avoid are seen in about a third of all dreams. Sadly, that rate is seven times higher than the rate of good fortunes. On a more positive note, we succeed in handling challenges in dreams as often as we fail
Here are the top 15 typical dream themes, as identified by the researchers. With a few exceptions, they’re generally experienced in about the same percentage by both men and women.
- Being chased
- Sexual experiences
- School/teachers
- Falling
- Arriving too late
- A person now alive is dead
- Being on the verge of falling
- Flying or soaring through the air
- Failing an exam
- Trying over and over to do something
- Being frozen with fright
- Being physically attacked
- A person now dead is alive
- Vividly sensing a presence in the room
- Being a child again
The science behind it
Noted psychiatrist Carl Jung suggested dreams play a vital role in the development of personality. He focused on the persona — how we present ourselves to the world — as well as the shadow selves we try to keep hidden.
Researcher William Domhoff says that dreams may have no real purpose, although they can be helpful by revealing what is on our minds. These elements are often played out in symbols, though, and they’re hard to decode.
The activation-synthesis hypothesis, as outlined by Zadra and Stickgold for Psychology Today, is based on REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep and holds that dreaming is triggered by the firing of giant neurons from the brain stem.
These neuron firings stimulate the visual cortex. And then the forebrain tries to construct a story that explains these visual sensations. It’s a little like producing a movie from noisy signals sent up from the brain stem. No wonder we can get such fuzzy images.
Working out problems
In some cases, dreams have pointed the way to discoveries. Examples include Elias Howe’s invention of the sewing machine and Paul McCartney’s writing of the classic song “Yesterday.”
By and large, dreams have not been shown to lead to practical solutions to real-life problems. They can, however, help us to grapple with important issues.
Neuroscientist Antti Revonsuo proposed in 2020 that dreaming evolved as a mechanism for simulating threatening events. They give us a chance to rehearse successful responses to those events, Zandra and Stickgold note.
Psychiatrist Ernest Hartmann proposed that dreaming is a form of “nighttime therapy.” Hartman believed that dreams help us weave emotional concerns, as well as traumatic events, into existing memory systems, all within the “safety” of sleep.
NEXTUP, the model developed by Zandra and Stickgold, illustrates that dreaming helps us discover previously unexplored associations in our brains.
Typically, the brain starts with some new memory, encoded that day — maybe an important event, phone call or something you read or learned. It then searches for other weakly related memories.
These can be from the same day, or they can be older memories — stored in the brain — from the dreamer’s past. The brain then combines the memories into a story that explores associations we would not normally consider in our waking lives.
That’s why unrelated people and functions can appear in the same dream. A former colleague may show up at Thanksgiving dinner, for example. Or your bath loofah winds up in the hands of someone in another city.
Putting it all together
I’ve only scratched the surface on many different dream theories. The bottom line is that we really don’t have a definitive answer for dream interpretations.
I’m thinking our dreams could be a combination of some of the theories proposed above. In some cases, one could interpret things that don’t make sense as coming from those brain stem neurons — and the forebrain producing a movie that looks like a lot of static.
In other cases, dreams help us “work out the events of our daily lives” through the unconscious realm. And, in still other cases, dreams may provide a clue about a real-life situation we need to work on.
Now, pass the bath loofah. I need to freshen up before following that letter A into the ocean.
Sweet dreams!