Live Life Fully: Pandemic preparations and paranoia

Coronavirus. Like most of us, you probably hadn’t heard about this disease a month or two ago. And now it’s the leading story on most news outlets.
By the time this column is published, we’ll know more about this virus that is spreading across the world. And, while the severity of the virus itself is debatable, there’s no question that the fear of it is spreading rapidly.
Schools are closing in some areas around the globe, and businesses are shutting down — at least temporarily. Will the 2020 Olympics still take place this summer in Japan? Two major telecommunications companies — LG and Ericsson — have already withdrawn from the world’s largest upcoming mobile show in Barcelona, Spain, citing concerns over health risks to its employees. So many things to consider.
Dealing with uncertainty
Just look at the stock market to see the toll that uncertainty is taking on our society. And then there are the domino effects — dealing with supply chain interruptions — that affect how and when we get our products.
You may have seen this when trying to buy the N95 masks recommended by the Centers for Disease Control — and finding them out of stock. Then, when you stop to consider that 80 to 90 percent of the materials that go into most of our pharmaceuticals are produced in China, it’s easy to see what kind of effect that could have.
Analysts are even predicting how the stock market will do, based on our behaviors in dealing with the virus threat. With the cautions to avoid crowds, folks will likely stay home more. That will affect restaurants, travel and entertainment outlets, to name a few. On the other hand, Netflix viewing, Peloton pedaling and online shopping are predicted to rise. I haven’t heard anything about a potential baby boom yet ...
Prudent or paranoid?
Are we dealing with the fear of a pandemic — or a pandemic of fear? That’s the subject of a recent article from the American Council on Science and Health, which states that the unfolding events are as much sociological as biological, with politics and economics equally at play.
While we all want to be prepared, it’s hard to strike a balance. My sister-in-law spent $400 the other day, stocking up on food, medicine and supplies.
Having worked with public health officials during my career, I have a lot of confidence in their abilities, and I know professionals are working around the clock — on many levels — to research this virus and develop potential vaccines and treatments.
In the meantime, that uncertainty persists. I saw a quote from the statistician and risk analyst Nassim Taleb recently that cautioned, “When paranoid you can be wrong 1,000 times, and you will survive. If non-paranoid: wrong once and you, your genes, and the rest of your group are done.”
A friend of mine received a letter from her physician and medical practice making some predictions and urging extreme caution, based on their analysis of community impact on those populations that are currently dealing with the outbreak. Here’s an excerpt:
There will most likely be a significant disruption in our daily lives for a few weeks. Schools will close, travel will be limited, and hospitals will be packed and understaffed, due to frontline health care workers becoming infected.
- Prepare now; do not wait. Grocery stores and supplies will be mobbed in about six to eight weeks. Stock up.
- Get travel in now. You still have about four to six weeks before this will become something to avoid.
- Avoid public spaces, and plan to work from home.
- Get some N95 face masks before supplies are gone. This is the only facemask that will filter the small viral particles.
- Wear good eye cover as well. One of the common transmissions is touching items — elevator buttons, handrails, money, etc. and then touching our faces and transmitting it through our eyes. Frequent handwashing is essential.
Interrupting our patterns
As humans, we don’t deal well with change. So, the likely restrictions on our daily lives are the ones that have gained more of my attention lately. Some people are rule followers, and others can buck the system. Especially if this goes on for a while. Just look how antsy we get when there’s a power outage for a few hours!
Until we know more, it seems that the bottom line is to stay informed, without becoming obsessed. Fear of the pandemic itself can be damaging to your health, as we’ve often heard that stress can either lead to illness — or add to its negative effects. Easier said than done, though.
On a lighter note, I find myself reverting to my old “Life Theory of Prunes.” Three enough? Six too many?