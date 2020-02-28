Live Life Fully: Seven habits that could drag you down

OK, you know that eating too much junk food is bad for you. You may be surprised, though, about some common behaviors that can also sabotage your well-being.
The tricky thing is these habits can sneak up on you. As social worker Amy Morin points out in the following checklist, these harmful effects may not be noticed right away. Over time, though, they can take a serious toll on your physical, mental and emotional health.
See if any of these items ring a bell with you.
Online shopping
Impulsive online shopping may give you a momentary thrill. But is that temporary shopper’s high worth the buyer’s remorse that comes later?
A study published in Clinical Psychology Review found that the likelihood of having a mental health problem is three times higher among those who have debt. There was even a higher link between suicide and debt, with those committing suicide being eight times more likely to be in debt.
I need to raise the caution flag here, though. A correlational study doesn’t prove causation. Does debt contribute to mental illness? Or does mental illness contribute to debt? No one knows for sure. What is certain, though, is that debt can lead to high levels of stress, and we all know too much stress is harmful.
Controlling your impulsive shopping urges — and spending within your limits — can go a long way toward getting your finances in order. And this can have a positive impact on your overall life satisfaction.
Rehashing stressful events
Going over and over a stressful event from your past — whether it was five years ago or five minutes ago — isn’t good for your psychological well-being.
A study published in Behaviour Research and Therapy found that the more people thought about a stressful event, the more likely they were to grow depressed. While it can be helpful to process stressful events in your life, there’s definitely a balance between evaluating a situation and obsessing about it, cautions Morin.
Rather than rehashing things you can’t change, put your energy into planning for the future or focusing on something that brings you gratitude.
Ignoring skin health
We’ve all been warned about the negative effects of tanning beds and too much sun. I was surprised to learn, though, that wearing sunscreen — even on cloudy days — can reduce one’s risk of developing skin cancer by as much as 40 to 50 percent!
Venting to your friends
Although it can be helpful to tell your story to a trusted friend or two to get their perspectives, continual venting is more likely to amplify your negative emotions.
Two research studies, published in the Journal of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology and Hormones and Behavior, found that children who rehash their problems with peers were more likely to exhibit depressive symptoms, while talking too much about problems with friends has resulted in increased stress hormone levels in women.
Mindlessly scrolling
It’s ironic that social media platforms were designed to bring people together. Yet, they often lead to feelings of isolation, which are harmful to mental and physical well-being.
Whether you’re scrolling through Facebook or browsing Pinterest, too much time on social media can be detrimental to your mental health. For example, there’s the comparison game.
Whether it’s a vacation photo or a picture of a new home, looking at other people’s social media posts may cause you to believe your life doesn’t measure up. And being jealous of others can lead to a risk of depression.
Studies have shown that most folks think social media will help them feel better — so they keep going back for more. In reality, though, researchers have found that time spent on social media can decrease one’s mood.
At the other end of the spectrum, real-life social interactions can greatly improve your well-being. Again, it’s a matter of balance. Instead of spending hours scrolling through social media, think about having lunch with a friend, calling someone on the phone or scheduling dinner with your extended family.
Putting yourself down
Whether you call yourself stupid every time you make a mistake — or point out every flaw you see when you pass a mirror — harsh self-criticism can be a lifelong habit.
Beating yourself up is bad for your mental health. A study published in Personality and Individual Differences concluded that harsh self-criticism increases depressive symptoms. Self-compassion, on the other hand, has been linked to greater psychological health and resilience.
Here’s a little tool when you hear that inner critic rearing its ugly head. Just envision a red stop sign — and say the words, “Stop it!”
Watching too much TV
While you know that being a couch potato is bad for your body, research also shows it can be bad for your brain.
A study in Jama Psychiatry found that too much television viewing and low physical activity in early adulthood was associated with worse midlife executive function and processing speed in midlife.
Researchers also found that those who averaged more than three hours of TV per day for 25 years performed poorly on cognitive tests, compared to those who watched less.
Chipping away
If any of these behaviors sound familiar, you could do yourself a big favor by taking some baby steps toward improvement.
Think about cutting back a little on social media and television watching. Set up a lunch date for next week, and put up your imaginary stop sign when you hear that inner critic. Give yourself 24 hours to think about your next purchase before you hit that “confirm order” button on your computer.
And don’t forget the sunscreen!