Do you feel like you’re just muddling through right now?
As things start to open up, you have choices to make. They’re not clear cut or universal, though. And that can make decisions harder.
The changes we’ve been enduring for more than a year didn’t get here overnight — and they won’t revert back overnight. Some options may not even continue.
If you find yourself feeling a little aimless, you’re not alone. Psychologist Adam Grant of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania describes a number of common symptoms he’s observed across our society as we cope with reentering from the pandemic generated by COVID-19.
“Colleagues reported that even with vaccines, they weren’t excited about 2021,” explains Grant. “Friends mentioned they were having trouble concentrating. It wasn’t burnout — we still had energy. It wasn’t depression — we didn’t feel hopeless. We just felt somewhat joyless and aimless.”
It turns out there’s a name for that: languishing. “Languishing is a state of stagnation and emptiness,” says Grant. “It feels as if you’re muddling through your days, looking at your life through a foggy windshield. And it might be the dominant emotion of 2021.”
Physical and emotional impacts
While a great amount of emphasis has been placed on treating the physical symptoms of COVID-19, we all know there are mental and emotional impacts as well.
“In the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, it’s likely that your brain’s threat detection system — called the amygdala — was on high alert for fight-or-flight,” explains Grant. “But the pandemic has dragged on, and the acute state of anguish has given way to a chronic condition of languish.”
How are you feeling?
In psychology, we think about mental health on a spectrum from depression to flourishing.
“Flourishing is the peak of well-being,” Grant describes. “You have a strong sense of meaning, mastery and mattering to others. Depression is the valley of ill-being: You feel despondent, drained and worthless.
“Languishing is the neglected middle child of mental health,” says Grant. “It’s the void between depression and flourishing — the absence of well-being. Languishing dulls your motivation, disrupts your ability to focus, and triples the odds you’ll cut back on work. It appears to be more common than depression — and in some ways it may be a bigger risk for mental illness.”
Languishing could lead to depression
The languishing term was coined by sociologist Corey Keyes who was struck that many people who weren’t depressed also weren’t thriving. Here’s a sobering thought. The research Keyes has been doing suggests that those most likely to experience major depression and anxiety disorders in the next decade aren’t the ones with symptoms today. They’re the ones who are languishing right now.
And here’s the danger. When you’re languishing, says Grant, you might not notice the dulling of delight — or the dwindling of drive. When you can’t see your own suffering, you don’t seek help.
Then you can start to see it all around you. It’s in the voices of your kids or grandkids — or the general “meh” responses you hear.
And, while there’s still a lot to learn about languishing, naming it could help to defog our vision and give us a clearer window into the blurry experience of this past year. It could also remind us that we’re not alone: Languishing is common and shared.
Dealing with languishing
So, what can we do to deal with this? A concept called “flow” may be an antidote to languishing, according to Grant. You know that amazing feeling — when you’re so absorbed in a project that you lose your sense of time and space.
It may be “losing yourself” in a creative project. Or through exercise. Even early morning word games help. Or spending time “tinkering.”
New challenges and experiences also help. The ability to focus is key. And that’s something that has dwindled for a lot of folks during the pandemic. With everything changing so much, it’s been hard to know what to count on.
Giving yourself some uninterrupted time has also been shown to be helpful. Just doing a little research on the internet about something that excites you can provide a sense of flow.
Setting boundaries and clearing out constant distractions allows the freedom to focus. And this all contributes to an important factor cited by Grant for daily joy and motivation — a sense of progress.
Small goals
Try starting with small wins — like figuring out your Sudoku puzzles or mastering a musical piece. Carve out daily time to focus on a challenge that matters to you, advises Grant, who is also the author of the book, “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know,” and host of the TED podcast, “WorkLife.”
Your challenge may be something different than you would have chosen before the pandemic.
Your priorities have likely shifted. So, it may be more important to have a meaningful conversation with someone than to cross off every errand on your list.
What you’re looking for are baby steps to reconnect you with some of the energy and enthusiasm you’ve missed during all these months.
A common bond
Recognizing that many of us may be languishing could create more commonality in our culture.
“As we head into a new post-pandemic reality,” says Grant, “it’s time to rethink our understanding of mental health and well-being.” “Not depressed” doesn’t mean you’re not struggling.
On a similar note, “not burned out” doesn’t mean you’re fired up, either. “By acknowledging that so many of us are languishing,” concludes Grant, “we can start giving voice to quiet despair and lighting a path out of the void.”
No more muddling through.