Have you ever wanted to chuck it all — leaving all your cares behind?
Maybe you’ve even watched the movie “Eat, Pray, Love.” But then you think only someone like Julia Roberts could take off three months to go to Italy, India and Bali to explore life.
Let’s face it. There’s a bit of wanderlust in all of us. However, with many of our activities having been curtailed as a result of the pandemic, that may seem like a bridge too far.
Life lessons
I came across an account of such an experience last week, though, while reading about someone who spent three years at a Buddhist retreat in the remote hills of central France. As told through the eyes of his brother-in-law — career coach and writer Michael Thompson (mikethompsonblog.com) — I found myself captivated to learn about the wisdom from the mountaintop.
Thompson’s brother-in-law, Marc, had just returned home after a three-year journey. He had been living with 20 other men, cut off from the rest of civilization, in an area no larger than a basketball court.
Thompson wondered how Marc had managed to stay sane. “It’s not that bad,” Marc replied with a laugh. “But don’t get me wrong. I seriously questioned my decision in the first few months.” There was a shift around the 90-day mark, though, that made all the difference, he relayed.
“I stopped worrying so much about myself and what I wanted to do,” Marc explained. “And I started thinking about how I could connect with the people around me — and make a contribution to better this community.
“My life used to be so complicated. But now it’s pretty simple. Happiness is found in doing what you can to make the lives of the people around you a little bit better. At least, that’s my take.”
This principle can also be attributed to success in business. To paraphrase author and speaker Zig Ziglar, the secret to getting what you want in life lies in helping enough other people get what they want. This success principle has also been adopted and spoken by a number of successful business leaders.
The fishing village
More life wisdom comes from one of my favorite stories about a fishing village in Mexico.
A group of American businessmen flew to Mexico and chartered a fishing boat for the week. They had a wonderful time — and were very successful. As my husband, John, says, “You can go fishing, or you can go catching.” And these guys were definitely catching!
As the week went on — and they saw how adept their fishing boat captain was at taking them to just the right spots — they started talking with him about expanding his business.
Their conversation went something like this, with the businessmen making suggestions to the boat captain — and the boat captain asking questions along the way.
“With all the success you’re having with this one boat, just think how well you could do with another boat.”
“And then what would I do?”
“Then you could get a fleet of boats.”
“And then what?”
“We could help you to set up an exporting business to the United States.”
“And then what?”
“You could hire a group of salespeople to market your product.”
“Then what?”
“We could develop lines of distribution for you.”
“Then what?”
“After about 10 years, you could take the profits from your business and settle down in an area you enjoy — doing just what you want to do.”
“Like this?”
The end of that story hit me hard the first time I heard it. And it speaks volumes. While we’re conditioned to move ahead and go forward, bigger is not always better. One of my mentors, cable pioneer Bill Turner, used to caution those of us around him about “always striving and never arriving.”
So, there’s definitely a balance. And there needs to be an end game in sight. Otherwise, we can risk just going through the motions — continuing to strive and never arrive.
Balancing traditional work and your life’s work
Most people wake up each day and think about what they need to do. Deadlines. To-do lists. And a bunch of other stress-inducing things, as Thompson relays about his experience as the founder of various mastermind groups.
“Think about the happy people around you,” he says. “Who’s truly smiling? Who actually sleeps well at night?
“Sure, some may spend their Sundays rolling around on top of their invisible bitcoin stash. I’d be willing to bet, however, that nine out of 10 happy people you know lead pretty normal lives. The big secret that these people share isn’t a secret at all — they’ve just realized there’s more to life than themselves.”
Go for your professional goals, to be sure. And go all out. Just don’t forget that’s not the “be all and end all.” As the saying goes, most people on their death beds don’t wish they’d spent more time at the office.
No matter how you define success, explains Thompson, it loses serious power if you aren’t doing what you can to make sure the people you love, love you back.
As for his brother-in-law, Marc, Thompson reports that he’s no longer a monk. Yet, he’s still living a simple life.
“While everyone’s running toward every ding and piece of bling,” Thompson says, “Marc is walking slowly in the direction where he’s needed — which has made him not only the coolest person I know, but also the happiest.”
As the old Chinese proverb says:
“If you want happiness for an hour — take a nap.
If you want happiness for a day — go fishing.
If you want happiness for a year — inherit a fortune.
If you want happiness for a lifetime — help someone else.”