Dear Pam,
Five years ago, I landed my dream job and I loved it, until last June when my boss hired a much-needed new associate. At the time, my fellow coworkers were thrilled to have him join our team. However, the honeymoon was short lived. The new hire is rude, dismissive, insulting, condescending and inconsiderate. He is a downright bully. His behavior has not only affected me, but also the whole office. I no longer enjoy coming to work. In fact, I feel physically sick every morning wondering what this guy will do. I waited so long to find a job I truly enjoy, but I’m afraid I won’t be able to last much longer. I’m barely hanging on because of this very inconsiderate person. Do you have any suggestions?
Signed,
RPS (Rude People Suck)
Dear RPS,
I am so sorry you are experiencing such a rude person whom you have described as a bully. According to many authorities on the subject, you may be experiencing workplace bullying if you are repeatedly insulted, put down, criticized or talked over during meetings; if another person takes credit for, or sabotages your work; or if someone spreads false rumors or gossips about you.
Sadly, you are not alone. An Oct. 11, 2019, article in Forbes Magazine by Bryan Robinson, titled “New Study Says Workplace Bullying On The Rise: What You Can Do During National Bullying Prevention Month,” mentions a 2008 poll on workplace bullying. The poll indicated that as high as 75% of the workforce reported being affected. Moving forward, a 2019 Monster.com survey found that nearly 94% of almost 3,000 employees said they had been bullied in the workplace. That’s an increase of close to 20% in the last eleven years.
It may affect your health
Being bullied at work is not innocuous. It can affect both your mental and physical health, which may result in hypertension, sleeplessness, gastrointestinal disorders, mood swings, anxiety, panic attacks, clinical depression, migraine headaches, relapse of previously controlled addictions and even post-traumatic stress disorder. In fact, in a separate poll reported in the US Workplace Bullying Survey, 71% of the respondents who were bullied at work were treated by a physician for symptoms. Sixty-three percent of them sought treatment from a mental health professional for symptoms related to their employment. Astoundingly, some estimates show that it may take, on average, 22 months for an employee to overcome the effects of workplace bullying.
Bullying may affect a business’s economic success
Workplace bullying can also affect the economic success of a business. Minute MBA by OnlineMBA.com produced a video titled “The True Cost of a Bad Boss,” which describes how rude and inconsiderate bosses affect workers. It estimated that bad bosses may cost the economy upwards of $360 billion. Businesses or organizations which either ignore or fail to adequately address this experience higher employee turnover rates, less revenue per employee, increased absences and more. A wise friend once told me, “Most employees don’t leave their job because they don’t like their work; they leave because they don’t like their boss.”
Further, a study discussed in the book “The Cost of Bad Behavior: How Incivility is Damaging Your Business and What to do About It” by Christine Porath and Christine Pearson found that employees who feel they are the target of rudeness may decrease their work effort by almost 50%. As many as one in four may take their frustrations out on the customer, client, or in the case of a health care worker, the patient. The quality of their work may also suffer.
Additionally, workers who simply witness bullying may also be affected. They may feel uncomfortable speaking out against the bully in fear of retribution. Some may even lower their work performance to stay under the bully’s radar. Either way, the stress created may cause them to reduce their productivity, and thereby affect the bottom line of the business or organization.
What if the bully is your boss?
On the website SholaRichards.com, workplace consultant Richards discuses bully bosses in an article titled “Bullied No More: The End of Workplace Bullying.”
According to Richards, “Dealing with a bully boss isn’t easy, and if you want the bullying to stop, you’re going to have to put in some work to document a consistent pattern of bullying behavior.
“If your boss flew off the handle one morning and started screaming at you, that could easily be explained away as the bully boss having a ‘bad day.’ We all have bad days.
“However, a consistent pattern of multiple incidents of bullying behavior cannot be easily explained away — especially if this behavior is clearly creating a hostile work environment for you and others.
“Your documentation is the Holy Grail that clearly shows the intent behind the behavior. And if your documentation shows a pattern of intentional destructive behavior, then the organization really has no choice but to take action.”
What to do about a workplace bully?
In an April 29, 2019 Healthline article titled “How to Identify and Manage Workplace Bullying,” Crystal Raypoole recommended the following:
- Document the bullying. Keep track of all bullying actions in writing. Note the date and time where the bullying took place. Note any other people who may have witnessed the bullying.
- Save physical evidence that may demonstrate bullying. Keep any threatening notes, comments or emails you receive, even if they are unsigned.
- Report the bullying. Your workplace may have a designated person you can talk to if you don’t feel safe talking to your direct supervisor. If your workplace has a human resource department, that is a good place to start. If you work for a business or organization that does not have a human resource department, or if the bully may be your direct supervisor or boss, then consider contacting the governing board of directors, if available.
- Review work policies. Your employee handbook may outline steps of action or policies against bullying. Also consider reviewing state or even federal policies about the type of bullying you’re experiencing.
- Seek legal guidance. Consider talking to a lawyer, depending on the circumstances of the bullying. Legal action may not always be possible, but a lawyer can offer specific advice.
- Reach out to others. Co-workers may be able to offer support. Talking to your loved ones about the bullying may also help. You can also talk to a therapist. They can provide professional support and help you explore ways to cope with the effects of bullying while you take other action.
Companies or organizations that ignore workplace bullying are accepting a toxic workplace which creates an environment of low morale and performance. They may also be subjecting themselves to potential litigation in the form of harassment or discrimination.
I hope this information helps you. By coming forward about this issue, you may have helped others. A bully in the workplace is a real cancer on any business or organization.