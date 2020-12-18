Yes Virginia, there is a National Thank You Note Day. It conveniently falls on Dec. 26, the very day after Christmas. So get out those pens and stationary (or for the children, crayons and construction paper) and write a good ole thank you note for all the blessings you may have received this season. Better yet, consider writing a thank you note to a health care or essential worker. Heaven knows these folks certainly deserve our gratitude.
You may be asking yourself, hasn’t Pam written about thank you notes before? The answer is “yes” and, due to their importance, I will likely write about them again. I’m a huge proponent of thank you notes, and since it’s now officially a national day, others must think so as well.
Handwritten or electronic
While an email thank you is better than none at all, handwritten notes can be much more meaningful. A Ciscion PR Newswire article dated Dec. 7, 2016, cited a survey of over 500 people that was conducted by the Stationery Studio about the importance of thank you notes. The survey concluded that people value a handwritten thank you note over one sent via email. Ninety three percent of the participants said thank you notes were necessary, and when asked what an “acceptable” form of a thank you for a milestone gift (such as a baby, new home anniversary, etc.) should be, over 96% responded that a handwritten note was the most acceptable. An email note received a paltry 12.8% acceptance rate.
It’s good for your brain, too!
With technology a constant in our daily lives, it is nice to put down our laptops, grab a pen and paper and write a personalized thank you note. And, as it turns out, notes written by hand may actually be good for the brain.
Evidence suggests that the relationship between handwriting and broader educational development run deep. In a June, 2014 New York Times article by Maria Konnikova titled, “What’s Lost as Handwriting Fades,” it was reported that “children not only learn to read more quickly when they first learn to write by hand, they also remain better able to generate ideas and retain information.”
The article quotes Stanislas Dehae, a psychologist at the Collège de France in Paris as saying, “When we write, a unique neural circuit is automatically activated. There is core recognition of the gesture in the written word, a sort of recognition by mental simulation in your brain. It seems that this circuit is contributing in unique ways we didn’t realize. Learning is made easier.”
The article goes on to describes a study by Virginia Berninger, a psychologist at the University of Washington, which followed children in grades two through five. The study demonstrated that “printing, cursive writing, and typing on a keyboard are all associated with distinct and separate brain patterns — and each results in a distinct end product. When the children composed text by hand, they not only consistently produced more words more quickly than they did on a keyboard, they also expressed more ideas.”
Adults may experience the positive benefits of writing by hand as well. According to an April 2016 NPR story by James Doubek titled, “Attention, Students: Put Your Laptops Away,” Doubek said, “While typing may be a fast and efficient alternative to longhand, that very efficiency may diminish our ability to process new information. Not only do we learn letters better when we commit them to memory through writing, memory and learning ability in general may benefit.”
The story also describes two psychologists, Pam A. Mueller of Princeton and Daniel M. Oppenheimer of the University of California, Los Angeles, as having reported that “in both laboratory settings and real-world classrooms, students learn better when they take notes by hand than when they type on a keyboard. Contrary to earlier studies attributing the difference to the distracting effects of computers, new research suggests that writing by hand allows the student to process a lecture’s contents and reframe it — a process of reflection and manipulation that can lead to better understanding and memory encoding. Results from several studies have shown that both children and adults learn more and remember better when writing by hand.”
While I’m sure not every expert thinks that the benefits of handwriting are as important as those expressed in the studies above, it is nonetheless thought provoking.
This brings me back to the thank you note. Again, while an email thank you note is better than nothing, it does not take the place of a good ole handwritten note. It’s good for the brain and good for the heart. Think of how it feels when you go to the mailbox and receive a handwritten note. Do you get the same feeling from an electronically generated message? My guess is, no.
There is real power in a handwritten note. Margaret Shepherd, author of “The Art of the Handwritten Note, A Guide to Reclaiming Civilized Communication,” said receiving a handwritten note is as if someone gift wrapped their words to you. So get busy gift wrapping your words and honor National Thank You Note Day by giving the gift of your gratitude, preferably handwritten, no matter how scribbley your hand writing.