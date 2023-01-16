There is a discussion I would like to have with my cousin, Jim, a former University of Michigan linebacker, a high school football coach and a lifetime gridiron fan.
We would focus in part on the role fans have related to the explosion of life-shortening injuries on the field, a subject sparked of course by the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a National Football League game.
It is a discussion we will never have, as Jim Bates died five years ago at 85.
But I recall sitting across from Jim a few years earlier and thinking, “He doesn’t look like a football player.”
My conception is of big, hefty football males such as we see now. Jim was not that at all, in recent years or in the 1950s when the Michigan roster listed him as 6 feet and 198 pounds. But he made it to the 1951 Rose Bowl, where Michigan beat the California Golden Bears.
In today’s NFL, dozens of players exceed 300 pounds. A former NFL dietitian explains the change: Players eat a lot.
They also run faster, and the combination results in hitting much harder.
Even brick walls can crumble when they collide with enough force, as do humans when hit by others at that weight and speed.
While now there are more protective uniforms and equipment, there remain long-term effects and body damage, Chris Nowinski, a former college football player, wrote in The New York Times just days after Hamlin’s injury. Now a neuroscientist, Nowinski wrote that young NFL players, mostly linemen, die from heart attacks or heart disease almost yearly. He named 11 of them aged 26 to 46.
Players are at risk in part because of the weight gained, even when it is initially mostly muscle. We all know it becomes more difficult to lose pounds with age.
Additionally, there is the potential of traumatic brain injuries, particularly chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), first identified by Nigerian born neuropathologist Bennet Omalu. In 2006, he discovered the degenerative disease among football players, a diagnosis at first rejected by the sports world but, three or four years later, recognized as a real concern.
(His persistent efforts, often-frustrated, to convince the league of the reality were recounted in the 2015 book “Concussion,” by Jeanne Marie Laskas, and a movie by the same title later that year.)
Nowinski, in his Times article, additionally reported that repeated head injuries likely are behind findings that NFL players are three times more likely than Major League Baseball players to die of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig disease) or Parkinson’s disease. A 2021 survey showed that NFL players in their 50s are 10 times as likely to be diagnosed with dementia as the general population.
The risks are shared by college, high school and even youth players, Nowinski wrote.
Youth tackle football participants average 389 head impacts a season, he noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported.
Which of course leads to suggestions we consider only flag football for youth, among other changes.
Both our son and grandson had the body builds to invite participation in midget, middle or high school football.
Neither did. We were grateful.
Instead, soccer, not without risks, appealed to our son. Our grandson chose to be in the stands and halftime field performances with his trumpet as a member of high school and West Virginia University marching bands.
Cousin Jim’s sons were involved in football, but not as professional players. Whether he was relieved or not, I never asked.
But I would like to know what changes he would propose for the sport.
Additionally, does the public, with its enthusiasm, even demand, for violent contact sports, share any of the blame? What can or should be changed?
It simply is a conversation we can never have.