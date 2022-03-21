Like many of us, our friend Jeanne checks her investments, bank account and the like via computer.
Bravo for Jeanne, now 89.
But her confidence was badly shaken when an unwanted window appeared and her computer froze.
“I couldn't do anything,” she told me.
To make matters worse, it was late Friday. The information technology (IT) office staff in this senior community was off until Monday.
“I fretted for three days,” Jeanne said.
Like most of us, she has read or heard all the dire warnings about computer hacking, escalating in fears that Russians could accelerate dark activity as the invasion of Ukraine drags on.
Disconcerting at the least.
In this case, however, the technology guru solved her dilemma with ease.
He diagnosed the culprit as a pop up, one of those annoying windows that appear with advertisements or other information the user likely did not intend to see.
Jeanne said he simply turned her computer off briefly. When he turned it back on, the pop up was gone and the computer functioned normally.
Generally the pop ups surface when we are surfing the internet. Most are irritating but harmless; unfortunately a few are designed to infect a computer. Most programs have blockers, but they are not infallible.
There are online instructions for dealing with pop ups. Those of us like Jeanne who lack confidence are fortunate to have an expert nearby. Or, as many other seniors, there are the grandkids as a great resource and help.
Certainly for most of us, digit technology has become ubiquitous in our lives. Many like Jeanne pay bills, check accounts and keep up with family and friends electronically.
In our household we read newspapers online, even the weekly in the western state where we lived 40 years ago but still learn of community changes and people we knew.
With the computer we check the pharmacy website for prescriptions refills, ask questions about a medication or an upcoming test of a physician, and request a library book, either in print or digital, from the library or a store.
The pandemic prompted — or forced — many of us to learn how to connect with family, friends, book clubs, informational programs and the like with resources such as Zoom.
Some of our friends still resist learning to use electronic devices.
Yet I was surprised by an omission in a Feb. 23 article in the Wall Street Journal headlined “Good Tips Help Older Workers Land New Jobs.”
“Even in a hot hiring market, it is tough for workers over 50 to stay competitive in workplaces that often value youth over experience,” it stated.
The half-page article offered a number of suggestions, but nowhere did the author even mention boning up on computer skills.
Likely, employers expect some degree of electronic skill. Even a decade ago when I worked part time in the Putnam and Mason county libraries, patrons came in to use the public computers to apply for jobs.
Granted, fewer of us in our 70s and beyond, are seeking employment. But we are left behind if we are not at least moderately computer savvy.
The AARP website reported early last year that research shows that more than 2 of every 5 Medicare beneficiaries who live in their own homes or apartments don't have home access to a desktop or laptop computer with a high-speed connection. More than a quarter also don't have a smartphone or other digital device that could fill in the gap.
As the pandemic closed medical offices to the majority of visits, Medicare and many insurers expanded coverage of telemedicine for beneficiaries.
The AARP website lists a variety of resources for help in using an electronic device.