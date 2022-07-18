Our daughter apparently was frustrated, and rightfully so.
It probably was her Father's Day call to her hard-of-hearing dad, although I do not know with certainty.
I do know, however, that phone conversations can be difficult.
At any rate, shortly after the observance, I received an e-mail telling of an alternative, a free caption telephone system for people with hearing difficulties that she learned of in talking with Adrienne Worthy.
Worthy said her mother now uses the caption telephone.
“The device has been quite a life-saver for our long-distance communication — it makes a huge difference in the quality of our conversation,” Worthy since told me in an email.
''I learned about it from a friend who had discovered it for his mother so I always try to pass the good information on,”said Worthy, the West Virginia Legal Aid director.
As many we are familiar with closed captioning on television but not so much for telephone conversations.
Closed captioning on the TV screen helps me understand any accented dialog in news or on the British dramas that I enjoy. More importantly, my husband can understand all vocal commentary, which even with his hearing aids can be challenging.
Phone conversations are more difficult.
The caption phone system Worthy's mother uses is part of the free service provided by the Federal Communications Commission.
It requires a caption phone, really a regular phone with the addition of an screen for easy-to-read text. Otherwise, it operates with dial and handset as any other phone.
There is a long list of phone providers for the no-cost program, funded as part of the federal Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The participating companies are listed on the website https://dailycaring.com/free-caption-phone-for-hearing-loss/.
They do advertise, I discovered in perusing The AARP Magazine and similiar publications.
Frankly, I just never paid attention to the ads.
There are, naturally, a few requirements, including certification of the hearing loss by a medical professional or audiologist. The company providing the phone will provide guidance through the qualification process as well as a local trainer to install the phone and give instruction on its use.
CaptionCall phones also require a high-speed internet connection, a hang-up for residents of communities still without the service.
Additionally the system requires a standard electrical outlet and a “standard home phone connection,” that is, a landline.
The latter is the only roadblock for our household. We subscribe to an internet phone provider. We have been satisfied with the benefits and price.
Quite honestly, it's unlikely that my husband, who has always been rather reluctant to use the phone, would embrace the change.
Yet it is likely there are many who could benefit, so as Worthy suggests, information about it is worth passing on.
On a similar note, we were discussing options with a nearby neighbor who has a passion for reading but faltering eyesight.
Publishers are offering an increasing number of newly released books in large print and on compact discs. We have discovered in our senior community library that paperback large-print books, less weighty to hold than hard back, seem to last longer than small-size paperbacks. (Perhaps our users are just kinder to them.)
Other options, of course, are books on compact discs, available both for purchase or in libraries.
The websites of the Kanawha and Putnam county libraries list more than 500 of the audio books.
They also offer more than 5,000 electronic books for checkout for e-readers and computers. My elderly eyes appreciate the option to increase print size.
Still another option is that of the Special Services Division of the West Virginia Library Commission.
State residents who because of permanent or temporary visual handicaps cannot utilize tradition print can access talking books and magazines, the required players and other assistive technology loans. The books and equipment are mailed at no charge. The toll-free line is 800-642-8674.