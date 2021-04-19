Just last week I became one of more than 2 million to 3 million Americans, primarily senior citizens, to undergo a short, near-painless surgery.
I came home about an hour later with a new, and artificial, lens in my good eye.
It was, of course, cataract surgery, and the next morning I was able for the first time in months to read the time on the clock without squinting and effort. In other words, it was a major improvement.
True, I'm now using my “emergency” glasses, a pair with a prescription that dates back at least six years. Until I have a new prescription that fits the improved eyesight, the pair I had been using simply blur the printed page.
Cataract limitations, of course, are increasingly common as we age and our eye's lens clouds in the middle, dimming our view of the world.
During cataract surgery, that clouded lens is removed and replaced with an artificial one, officially an “intraocular lens” or IOL.
My husband had the surgery a number of years ago, so we were more or less familiar with the procedure. True, because of COVID-19, there were changes. In addition to requirements for a basic health approval from my primary physician, a COVID-19 test just days before the scheduled surgery, is now required. Nor could my husband participate in the post-surgery consultation as I was following his procedure. Instead, this year the staff had to call him to come to an exit door for the drive home.
The benefits of the surgery extend beyond improved daily living, research online reveals.
Those who have the surgery have a 40% lower mortality rate than among those with untreated cataracts, the Ophthalmology Physicians and Surgeon PC website reports. The surgery decreases the likelihood of a hip fracture by 40% and involvement in a car crash by 13%. The decreases are linked to improved sight that enables people to better see and avoid dangers, either while walking or driving.
Indeed, our ophthalmologist who last year saw no immediate need for the corrective surgery, last month was blunt.
“I don't think you could pass a driver's license renewal,” he told me.
My driver's license doesn't expire, for a couple years, but his statement certainly dampened any desire to drive pending surgery and recovery.
A day after the procedure, my husband drove me to a post-surgery checkup where the ophthalmologist repeated the instructions to continue use of the transparent eye shield at night for a week and daily drops for several weeks. He cautioned to avoid strenuous exercise, heavy lifting or swimming for a couple weeks. I'm to return in early May for another checkup and likely a new lens prescription.
While it is common knowledge that loss of vision due to cataracts increases with age, white women over 80 are in the highest risk group, the National Eye Institute's website shows. In 2010, 61% of Americans with cataracts were women, as compared to 39% for men.
Likewise, by the age of 80, 70% of white people have cataracts compared to 61% of Hispanic Americans and 53% of Black people.
From 2000 to 2010, the number of cataract cases in the United States rose by 20%, from 20.5 million to 24.4 million.
Fortunately, the correction is a fairly low-risk surgery and Medicare Part B covers the fees and facility costs in the amounts approved by Medicare, with a coinsurance plus Medicare deductible.
Because an ophthalmologist (not an optometrist) performs surgery for cataracts, Medicare covers the surgery under Medicare Part B. Medicare covers fees from your ophthalmologist and the facility, but only the amounts approved by Medicare. You will pay a 20% Medicare Part B coinsurance for the surgery plus your Medicare deductible.
While age is the most common cause of cataracts, chronic illnesses, some medications, poor health habits or too much sun without protection and even family history may play a role.
Because age-related cataracts develop slowly, gradual changes in vision may not be apparent, an AARP article states.
Which of course, is the reason for the recommendation that we have annual, or at least biennial, vision exams.