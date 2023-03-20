A newspaper notice of Kanawha Players tryouts caught my husband's attention soon after we moved to St. Albans from Oregon in 1980.
Involved in community theater since his college days, he took our then ninth-grade son with him to tryouts. They learned that teenage males were especially in demand for the upcoming production of "Romeo and Juliet."
Not, however, as in Shakespeare's time when Juliet was played by a man. Women, in the late 1500s, were forbidden from public performance.
Rather female roles were enacted by effeminate per-adolescent males whose voices had not yet broken, I recently read in an online piece by Emily Zarevich.
In today's environment many find such switches in roles and dress objectionable, even resulting in legislative bans.
Throughout history, fashion and gender roles have ignited controversy, laws and dictates.
In Shakespeare's time, men of the proper social rank wore heels, leotards and ruffs. The strict rules during the rule of Queen Elizabeth I were to assure that her subjects knew their place and appropriate dress in order that no one would be misled.
Such rules, written, decreed or just understood, continually keep changing.
Winters in Michigan, where I attended college, were frigid. As a commuter, I had a cold walk from the parking lot to classes in knee socks and wool skirt. Slacks were not widely adopted until later and not always favorably. I still recall my father's caustic comment when I started wearing “trousers.” Men wore the pants in his world.
Stories you might like
My mother was a college-educated, stay-at-home mom in dresses who turned down a position in a small college rather than put her marriage on line.
Even in Iran, where in September an uprising followed the death of a woman at the hands of the so-called morality police for allegedly not wearing the headscarf properly, protests years earlier erupted over a rule forbidding women to wear head coverings.
It was first in the 1930s that the headscarves were banned as then leader Reza Shah Pahlavi tried to modernize the country at a fast pace. Police were told to remove the veil by force when women were on the street wearing it. By the 1970s, when his son Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi came to power, young women, particularly university students, in protest wore head coverings.
The recent resistance over the issue in Iran apparently has run its course, or at least there has been a pause in enforcement. The morality police no longer appear to be operating in the streets, National Public Radio reported on March 13.
Even in the United States, about two dozen states began in the late 1800s to pass laws banning teachers in public schools from wearing religious garments, such as a priestly collar, a turban or a headscarf. Most such laws have been repealed, most recently in Oregon in 2010 and in Nebraska just five years ago, but the Pennsylvania law, enacted in 1895, remains on the books. Almost yearly legislation has been introduced to repeal it with no success to date.
Currently two state senators, one from each party, who twice before tried without success to remove the ban, have again this year introduced a bill to revoke it. The bill passed the Senate and, in early March was referred to the state House education committee.
Truthfully, most of us do have our dress code hang-ups, I suspect.
For my part, it makes no sense to me to pay any price for ragged jeans. And I suspect I'm not alone with my aversion, if that is the word, looking at some of the costumes at the recent Oscars. Some leave little to the imagination. Some are simply confusing. Others are are attractive but all, I suspect, are very expensive. My social indignation kicks in. There are so many real needs in the world.
I'll stick to my “trousers."