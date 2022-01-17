First came the letter and then an email; both brought smiles to our faces.
The former first lady of St. Albans, at 95, is still alert, active and writes a joyous holiday letter.
Barbara Randall, whose husband Jim was mayor of St. Albans from 1977 to 1981, now lives in a senior community in Willoughby, Ohio, where the couple moved in 1996.
Their daughter, Ann, lives nearby with her husband, former Kanawha County newsman John Luttermoser.
Barbara Randall was active in multiple volunteer organizations in Kanawha County and for a period was publisher of the St. Albans Advertiser, a weekly established in 1926 and published until 1981.
Her Christmas letter again this year was upbeat, with news of her family and activities.
Like all of us, she has endured masks, social distancing and vaccines, while yearning for face-to-face conversation. And as most of us, she wrote, “I will admit we couldn't do without email, Zoom, et al to keep us together, difficult as they are for me to navigate."
Difficult for her? She isn't convincing.
She reported that she participated in a Zoom program with high school students about World War II.
She has a special story to share, of course, as she was at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, during the years of the Manhattan Project.
She had moved there in June 1944 at age 19 when her father went there as a planner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. While there, she met her husband, a chemical engineer inducted into the Army.
An article on her recollections ran in the Charleston newspaper in July 2013, prompted by the publication in March that year of “The Girls of Atomic City: The Untold Story of the Women Who Helped Win World War II” by Denise Kiernan.
Today, Randall is active in the retirement community as a librarian with “our thousand books, all gifts from residents.” With the restrictions of the pandemic, she observed that books were “in demand as we all had plenty of time to read.”
In addition to library work, she participates in the fitness center and pool “to stay healthy.”
As we count our years and various and sundry limitations as a result of aging, we are inspired by friends as Randall defy aging.
nnn
On another subject, I'm far less positive.
As most recipients of Social Security are aware, we received a cost-of-living increase in benefits this year of 5.9%, the biggest hike in about 40 years. In 2021 benefits increased by a mere 1.3%.
But this year's increase was partially offset by a 14.5% hike in Medicare part B, deducted from Social Security monthly payments.
Then just last week we learned that increase may be moderated. We just have to wait.
In announcing the increase late last year, Medicare cited the potential coverage cost for treatment with the controversial new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. That cost was originally about $56,000 annually, but the drug maker in late December lowered the price to $28,200. That prompted U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra last week to order Medicare to reassess the Part B premium increase.
A final policy on Medicare coverage for the drug isn't likely until mid-April, although a preliminary decision may come this month.
Already some large insurers and even the Department of Veterans Affairs declined to cover the treatment because of doubts about its effectiveness and potential side affects.
Aduhelm was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in June. That came despite the agency's 15-member advisory committee's recommendation against accelerated approval of the drug because of significant safety risks and unclear patient benefit.
The advisory panel had voted unanimously that the evidence presented by the drug maker Biogen did not demonstrate any “net health benefit." Panel member Dr. Annette Langer-Gould of Kaiser Permanente told “NeurologyToday” the approval is troublesome.
“It follows a worrisome pattern of the government to enact decisions, policies, and laws that favor the profits of pharma over the needs of the American populace,” she said.
If it isn't already confusing, late last week Medicare proposed limiting coverage to patients participating in clinical trials.
That proposal prompted a quick complaint from the Alzheimer's Association, saying it would limit access to treatment to those with access to research institutions. It is “shocking discrimination against everyone with Alzheimer’s disease, especially those who are already disproportionately impacted by this fatal disease, including women, Blacks and Hispanics,” the association statement said.
It's hard to keep up.