A presidential executive order signed 60 years ago this month was life-changing both for me and many others both in the United States and in other nations.
It was March 1, 1961, when than-President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps, following up on an idea he had introduced on the campaign trail the previous year...
His executive order was superseded when Congress passed the Peace Corps Act in September 1961. a day that also marked the arrival of our group of 45 volunteers in Chile.
Our experience led to some marriages, mine included, lifetime friendships, continued correspondence for years with Chileans, and a number of agency or nonprofit careers both nationally and internationally. It also led to challenges, project successes, and, we readily admit, some failures.
Over the years we have been aware of criticisms of Peace Corps.
But a movement to abolish the program took me by surprise, as it is an effort by three volunteers among the 7,300 volunteers worldwide called home last year because of the pandemic. The three, joined by several others, launched a Instagram account called “Decolonizing Peace Corps,” which seeks the dissolution of Peace Corps by 2040. In the meantime, they call for specific changes, including more volunteers of color and appointment of host country project directors. They also seek “honest discussion” of American imperialism and whiteness.
Granted, few non-whites signed up in the early years. We had one Black person, a graduate social worker, in our group of 45. Yet, at the time volunteers were evacuated last year, more than a third were “minorities,” the agency reported.
In reading more, I found a Medium interview last fall in which the reporter asked Lindsay Allen, one of the three organizers of Decolonizing Peace Corps, if there has been push from former volunteers.
“As far as older volunteers go, we’re struggling,” Allen said.
Not surprising, I suspect. It prompted me to seek opinions on our Google Group site of our remaining early 60s volunteers.
Some seemed as shocked as I had been. Also somewhat concerned.
Not to worry, wrote still another.
“My guess is that it does not represent the views of most RPCVs, [Returned Peace Corps Volunteers] now and in the past. Sure, many RPCVs entered their service with idealism and a bit of the we-know-best attitude,” he wrote.
“But by the end of service, most volunteers (including me) left with a realistic assessment of their work shortcomings — balanced, however, by a conviction that their experience was a net positive on many levels.”
He also told us that Chile, now an economically developed nation that hosted its last U.S. Peace Corps volunteers in 1998, has established its own international volunteer service.
“It's called “America Solidaria” and it now exchanges volunteers among a number of Latin American and Caribbean counties..and the U.S. It works!” he said.
That prompted a response from a now-retired teacher who served in our Chilean project. Later, while teaching in Washington, D.C, she learned of a Ghana native serving as his country's volunteer to the U.S. His first a visit with her students led to a semester class on African History and Culture for gifted students, one that no local teacher could have offered at that level.
Her comments prompted still another from our group who found service rewarding enough to re-enlist and serve in Ghana.
“In my opinion,” he wrote, ”the Peace Corps that I willingly joined in 1962 to become a PC Volunteer in Chile, is an outstanding organization that should serve mankind for a millennium. Its preeminent benefit is to bring the Family of Man closer together for understanding and helping each other. In this regard, the Peace Corps is successfully fulfilling its mission.”
I agree. Many of us struggled with the language and expectations, particularly our own. At times the challenge was explaining events back in the United States. I recall our struggle to explain the June 1963 assassination of civil rights activist Medgar Evers in Mississippi.
But we didn't evade questions. We worked with our counterparts, shared talents we had and learned from them.
Yes, we know that even a good program can be improved.
At the same time, we endorse its continuation, as it appears it will. With the 2021 New Year's Day passage of the Federal Defenses Authorization Act, Congress approved a bill that included funding Peace Corps at it present level.