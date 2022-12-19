The Christmas gift checks for our grandchildren will not arrive in their holiday card this year. But if we were to send checks in the mail, we would be sure to write them with a type of pen we had not previously known existed.
It looks like any ballpoint.
It is widely available and inexpensive, two for $4 at our supermarket.
It is a gel pen.
I first learned of it from a morning news segment on the increasing incidents of theft from mailboxes, including those street-side blue collection boxes we thought were so safe.
That same day I sent the information to my friend who had a check stolen from the mail. It was altered to almost successfully empty her checking account but the theft was discovered before the bank had cashed it. It was a near miss.
Criminals look for utility bills, mortgage payments, even greeting cards that may contain personal checks. They then “wash” the checks of payees and amounts, apparently a fairly simple process, and substitute their own name and information. Or they sell photos of the now blank check on the dark web.
The advantage of gel pens is that the pigmented ink “soaks” into the paper, making it nearly impossible to remove the writing. That is in contrast to the ink of a ballpoint pen that simply rests on the surface of paper and can be removed with readily available chemicals (even nail polish remover).
There also are alternatives to using a personal check, including certified and cashiers checks. The latter generally are available to bank customers for $10 to $15, a relatively small amount for safety, particularly for larger payments. Annual long term care insurance premiums come to mind.
On a more upbeat holiday note, we decorated for the season before our family's annual combined Thanksgiving/Christmas gathering.
But our big tree was missing.
We had “downsized” — again. We did that in a major way when we moved to a senior living community six years ago.
The decision this year was prompted by the increasing difficulty as we age to haul that tall artificial tree from storage, reassemble and decorate it.
We substituted a table tree.
But what to do with the aging but still serviceable six-footer?
That's when a request for a artificial tree surfaced on the community's online bulletin board. It came from the board president of a nearby volunteer-operated store that offers low cost, sometimes free, craft materials donated by area residents.
He was looking for a tree to hang the sale items.
Bingo!
I wasted no time in responding to the request. Likewise, he was quick to reply to my email offer.
“Could I come by in 15 minutes?” he asked.
His pickup was in our driveway in even less time and he has since sent an email a photo of the tree now displaying items for sale.
That, of course, left us with the plastic tub of assorted tree bulbs, birds and other trimmings.
We took out the most meaningful, among them the glass bulb of Mount Hood painted by a close friend before we left Oregon more than 40 years ago and mementos of my husband's years working behind or on stage with the Light Opera Guild and Kanawha Players.
Still, there was a lot left in that tub.
Until the family arrived for Thanksgiving.
They all took something. The most went with our middle granddaughter, who has moved into an apartment in Morgantown.
We were left — quite happily — with an almost empty plastic tub and six large gold bulbs. The bulbs since have gone to the local community resale store.
We now are enjoying both a small Christmas tree and a Christmas cactus. For years the plant refused to bear blossoms despite all my husband's efforts.
This year it is in full bloom.
A simple thing, perhaps, but it brings joy.
We wish everyone a joyous holiday.