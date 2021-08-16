Having witnessed my dad’s descent into Alzheimer’s as well as that of friends and neighbors, coupled with the somewhat increasingly frequent personal loss of familiar words, a sometimes symptom, the prospect of effective medication for treating dementia is appealing.
But a debate has raged over the Food and Drug Administration’s conditional approval in June of aducanumab (to be sold under brand name Aduhelm) to address cognitive decline.
It seemed unlikely to me that many would seek a treatment that has a hefty $56,000 annual cost along with surprising little if any evidence that it will help Alzheimer’s patients. Nor is there yet assurance of health insurance or Medicare coverage of any part of the cost. Finally, more than a third of participants in trials of the treatment suffered brain swelling or micro-hemorrhages, certainly scary but apparently treatable.
The price certainly seems shocking. Even the Alzheimer’s Association, a leading advocate for the drug’s approval, issued a statement characterizing the drug’s list price “unacceptable” and posing an “insurmountable barrier to access.”
Indeed, the chief executive of the drug’s maker, Biogen, said the drug’s sales the first week it was on the market were somewhat slower than anticipated. Sales totaled about $2 million.
That seemed an impressive. Then I did the math. Dividing $2,000,000 by $56,000 results in about 35 orders.
Whatever the cost we would hope the patients will see improvement, but the results of the clinical trials raise doubts about the drugs effectiveness in reducing mental decline.
The FDA’s approval, in fact, was not based on the results of the two clinical trials, which the agency said left “residual uncertainties regarding clinical benefit.” Instead the approval was based on the reduction in amyloid plaques in the brain.
We have read over the years that the amyloid plaques are common to the disease. But treatments that resulted in a decrease of the plaques has not yet shown patient improvement, Dr. Kevin Schulman, director of Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center told JAMA in mid July.
Ten of 11 members of the FDA advisory committee last November recommended against approval of Aduhelm. The 11th member voted “uncertain,” according to news reports.
Three members, two neurologists and a Harvard Medical School professor, Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, subsequently resigned in protest.
“This week, the aducanumab decision by FDA administrators was probably the worst drug approval in recent US history,” Kesselheim said in his resignation letter to the agency.
He said the FDA switched its approach to Aduhelm at the last minute to grant accelerated approval, which came with a requirement that the drug’s maker conducts another study to show if Aduhelm actually slows the brain-destroying disease.
Additionally, a month after announcing the approval, the agency restricted its use and limited it to people with early or mild cases of the disease.
If the follow-up studies don’t show positive results, the FDA can withdraw approval, but it rarely does, the AP reported in July.
The agency granted the company a whopping nine years for the studies; the Alzheimer’s Association wants the agency to set an earlier deadline.
The drug, an infusion medication, has to be administered in an outpatient setting. If Medicare coverage were approved, it would be under Part B, leading presumably to higher premiums for traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans as well as higher income taxes. Part B is not funded through payroll taxes but with premiums and general tax revenues.
Additionally most patients would still face co-payments, estimated by one source as likely $7,550 to $11,300 annually.
At present, law prohibits Medicare from negotiating drug prices with manufacturers. It’s possible that Congress could re-evaluate that prohibition in light of the cost of the new medication, Schulman, the Stanford doctor told a reporter in mid-July.
It has been 18 years since the FDA approved any dementia drug, all of which have merely slowed decline. It appears the agency is feeling the pressure.
Several sources suggested the FDA worked more closely with the manufacturer than they typically would during reviews, raising questions of the agency’s objectivity.